Shalom Europe, Israel has decided for Eurovision 2022! Michael Ben David will have the grand honour of representing the country at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin!

Michael Ben David will defend the Israeli colours at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision edition in Turin with I.M’

A total of 4 acts competed for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 at the Eurovison Grand Final of X Factor Israel.

The 2022 Israeli Eurovision entry and act were determined via a combined special jury/audience vote.

Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019).

Eden Alene was set to represent Israel at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with Feker Libi. The young artist will represent Israel at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Set me free‘