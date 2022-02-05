Tonight: X Factor ‘Eurovision’ Grand Final in Israel

Boker tov Europe, this is Tel Aviv calling! We are heading all the way to the magnificent land of Israel for their Eurovision 2022 national final.



Israel is gearing up in full steam for the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision edition. A total of 4 act are set to battle for the golden ticket to Turin.

How to watch?

You can watch X Factor Israel ‘Eurovision Grand Final at 20:15 CET via the following channels:

Keshet 13

Keshet 13 webstream

About the show

A total of 4 acts will battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022.

The 4 competing acts will perform their potential Eurovision entries during tonight’s show. A combined special jury/audience vote will determine the 2022 Israeli Eurovision entry and act for Turin.

The Participants

Eli Huli- Blinded Dreamers



Blinded Dreamers Inbal Bibi- Marionette



Marionette Michael Ben David- I.M



I.M Sapir Saban- Breaking My Own Walls



Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019).

