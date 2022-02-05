Cash Boom Bang! After four seemingly endless nights, the famous Sanremo Song Festival in Italy in stretching towards its conclusion. This night we will know who will fly the Italian flag on home soil next May in Milan. 25 artists are still at the starting blocks.

Buonasera Sanremo, may we have your decision please? The press, a demoscopic jury composed by 1000 individuals as well as the public have been deliberating for four long days. Yet, it is today that a decision will be delivered to History. Welcome to the final night of the 72nd Sanremo Festival! Italy decide who will represent them at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. The Belpaese will have the honour to host our beloved contest 31 years after the last time. It was 1991 when at studios of Cinecittà (Rome) Peppino di Capri sang Champagne for Italy. Who will follow his footsteps? The answer in a few hours.

How to watch?

You can watch the 2022 Sanremo Song Contest Final Night 20:40 CET via the following channels:

Rai 1

RaiPlay

About the show

During the final night, all 25 competing artists will jump on stage one last time to defend their chances to succeed. Provisional rankings were released during the course of the Festival. Some paths have been forming, with frontrunners consistently placing towards the top of the ranking. But everything is still open. Is a big surprise still of the menu? Let’s see again the list of tonight’s acts, in alphabetical order:

Achille Lauro – Domenica

Dove si balla Ditonellapiaga con Rettore – Chimica

Sei tu Gianni Morandi – Apri tutte le porte

Abbi cura di te Irama – Ovunque sarai

Tantissimo Mahmood e Blanco – Brividi

Inverno dei fiori Noemi – Ti amo non lo so dire

Sesso occasionale Yuman – Ora e qui

A long list of former Italian Eurovision entrants is aiming at representing their country once again: Mahmood (Italy 2019), Emma (Italy 2014), Fabrizio Moro (Italy 2018), Massimo Ranieri (Italy 1971 and 1973), Gianni Morandi (Italy 1970) and Iva Zanicchi (Italy 1969).

The show will be hosted by Amadeus and Fiorello along with Ornella Muti, Lorena Cesarini, Drusilla Foer, Maria Chiara Giannetta and Sabrina Ferilli.

For this last night only the televote will be counted. At the end of the 25 performances, the host will announce the top three acts. He will then open the vote again, this time including the press as well as the demoscopic jury. The big announcement is expected as usual between 2 and 3am.

About Sanremo 2022

Amadeus will be the Sanremo host and artistic director for the third consecutive year. The 2022 Sanremo Song Festival will run from 01-05 February. The Grand Final of Sanremo 2022 is set to take place on Saturday 5 February, where the winner of the competition will be eligible to represent Italy at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest on home soil.

A total of 25 acts will be competing in the competition.

RAI has revamped the voting system for Sanremo 2022. There will be no eliminations throughout the competition until the last night where the winner will be determined. The press vote will be divided into 3 categories: written press, Radio & TV and web.

The 2022 Sanremo winner will be determined via a mixed televoting, press jury (press room/web/tv/ radio) and demoscopic voting deliberation.

The 2022 Sanremo Agenda

01/02/2022 –Sanremo 2022 Soiree #1 (First 12 acts will perform their entries)

02/02/2022 –Sanremo 2022 Soiree #2 (Second set of 13 acts will perform their entries)

03/02/2022 – Sanremo 2022 Soiree #3 ( All 25 acts will perform their respective entries)



04/02/2022 – Sanremo 2022 Soiree #4 ( All 25 acts will perform a cover song alone or with a guest)



05/02/2022– Sanremo 2022 Soiree #5– Grand Final ( 25 competing entries)

Italy in Eurovision

Italy is one of the founder countries of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted at the very first contest in 1956 and has won the competition three times (1964, 1990 and 2021). The country has hosted the event twice: Naples (1965) and Rome (1991). Thanks to Maneskin’s epic victory in Rotterdam last year the Eurovision bandwagon is returning to Italian soil for the the third time.