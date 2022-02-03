Tonight: Eesti Laul 2022 Semi-final #1 in Estonia

Tere Europe, this is Tallinn calling! We are heading up north to the Baltics tonight, namely to Estonia for the first semifinal of Eesti Laul 2022.

Estonia is gearing up for the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in full steam.

How to watch?

You can watch the first semfinal of Eesti Laul 2022 at 18:30 CET via the following channels:

ETV

ERR webstream

About the show

A total of 20 acts will be battling in the Eesti Laul 2022 semi-finals, 10 acts will compete in each semifinal. Five acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final after a mixed jury/public voting deliberation. Hence a total of 10 acts for the golden ticket to Turin at the Grand Final.

The semi-finals and Grand Final will be all held live at the Saku Suurhall in Tallinn. The hosts of the Eesti Laul 2022 Semi-finals are Maarja-Liis Ilus (Estonia 1996/1997) and Priit Loog.

The Participants

ELYSA – Fire

– Fire Helen – Vaatu Minu Poole

– Vaatu Minu Poole Andrei Zevakin feat. Grete Paia – Mis Nüüd Saab

– Mis Nüüd Saab Alabama Watchdog – Move On

– Move On Merilin Mälk – Little Girl

– Little Girl Stig Rästa – Interstellar

– Interstellar Frants Tikerpuu & Triin Niitoja – Laululind

– Laululind Kaia-Liisa Kesle r – Vaikus

r – Vaikus Elina Nechayeva – Remedy

– Remedy Ott Lepland – Aovalguses

We have 3 former Estonian Eurovision acts competing in tonight’s show: Stig Rasta (Estonia 2015), Elina Nechyeva (Estonia 2018) and Ott Lepland (Estonia 2012)

About Eesti Laul 2022

Eesti Laul 2022 will consist of a total of 7 shows ( 4 quarter finals, 2 semifinals and 1 Grand Final). A total of 40 songs will partake in the competition.

The 2022 Estonian Eurovision entry and act will be determined on 12 February 2022 during the Grand Final of Eesti Laul 2022. The Quarterfinals will be held from 20 November 2021- 11 December 2021 whilst the semi-finals have been set for the 3rd and 5th February 2022.

The competition will consist of four different stages:

P re-audition

Four Quarter Finals

Two Semi Finals

Grand Final

Eesti Laul 2022 Calendar

20/11/2021 – Quarterfinal #1

27/11/2021- Quarterfinal #2

04/12/2021 – Quarterfinal #3

11/12/2021- Quarterfinal #4

03/02/2022- Semifinal #1

05/02/2022- Semifinal #2

12/02/2022- Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

In 2021 Uku Suviste represented Estonia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘The Lucky One‘.

Cover Photo: Kairit Leibold/ERR