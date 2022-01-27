Spain: Benidorm Fest 2022 Grand Final line up complete

We have four more Benidorm Fest finalists! The second semifinal of Benidorm Fest 2022 was held tonight in Benidorm with 7 acts battling for a spot in the Grand Final.

The 2022 Benidorm Fest Semifinal #2 was held today at the Palau Lilla in Benidorm and hosted by Alaska, Maxim Huerta and Ines Hernand.

Ruth Lorenzo (Spain 2014) and Niña Polaca graced the stage during the interval.

The following four acts have qualified to the Grand Final after a mixed jury/public voting deliberation:

Xeinn – “Eco”

Gonzalo Hermida – “Quién lo diría”

Rigoberta Bandini – “Ay Mama”

Rayden – “Calle de la llorería”



Rigoberta Bandini won the overall vote in the show tonight, followed by Rayden, Gonzalo Hermida and Xeinn.

They will join Chanel, Tanxugueiras, Varry Bravo and Blanca Paloma in the Grand Final.

Benidorm Fest 2022

Benidorm Fest consists of 3 live televised shows ( 2 semi-final and a grand final). A total of 14 (13 after Luna Ki’s withdrawal) acts are competing for the right to represent Spain at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50% mixed jury (Spanish jury/ international jury) and 50% public voting ( televoting/demoscopic audience voting) deliberation.

Seven acts will compete in each of the 2 semi-finals whilst 8 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Turin in the Grand Final.

Cover Photo credit: RTVE