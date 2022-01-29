Spain: Chanel will fly to Turin!

We have a winner in Spain! Chanel will have the grand honour of representing Spain at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Slo Mo’.

The Grand Final of Benidorm Fest 2022 was held today at the Palau L’Illa in Benidorm, Spain where a total of 8 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022. Chanel was declared the winner of the competition and will defend the Spanish colours at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with ‘Slo Mo‘.

The 2020/2021 Spanish Eurovision representative Blas Canto handed the Benidorm Fest 2022 trophy to the winner.

The Spanish national final was hosted by Alaska, Maxim Huerta and Ines Hernand.

The 2012 Spanish Eurovision representative Pastora Soler performed during the interval of the show, along with Mocedades (Spain 1973) and Nia & Nano Vargas who also graced the stage tonight.

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision entry was selected via a combined 50% jury and 50 % public vote (demoscopic/televoting) deliberation.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice: 1968 and 1969. The country hosted the competition in 1969 in Madrid.