Moldova: Zdob şi Zdub feat. Fraţii Advahov will fly to Turin!

Moldova has decided for Eurovision 2022! Zdob şi Zdub are back in the competition for the third time, this time with the Fraţii brothers.

Zdob şi Zdub feat. Fraţii Advahov will have the grand honour of representing Moldova at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Trenuletul‘.

Moldova had an internal selection in order to select its Eurovision entry for Turin after a live audition where 28 acts showcased their songs and vocal skills. A special jury which included former Moldovan Eurovision representatives was responsible to determine the 2022 Moldovan Eurovision entry and act

Zdob şi Zdub has represented Moldova at the Eurovision in 2005 when the country debuted in the competition achieving a 6th place and in 2011 when they placed 12th in Dusseldorf.

Moldova in Eurovision

Moldova debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 with Zdob si Zdub and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result in the competition in 2017 when Sunstroke Project placed 3rd in the Grand Final in Kyiv with their entry Hey Mamma!

Moldova has been competing in religiously every year in Europe’s favourite television show since their debut in 2005, namely the country has partaken in the contest 16 times.

In 2022 Natalia Gordienko represented Moldova at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Sugar‘.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: eurovision.tv