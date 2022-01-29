Tonight: Benidorm Fest 2022 Grand Final in Spain

Buenas tardes Europe, this is Benidorm calling! The 2022 Spanish national selection, Benidorm Fest, concludes tonight with its Grand Final.

We are heading to the sunny shores of Spain for the Grand Final of Benidorm Fest.

How to watch?

You can watch Benidorm Fest 2022 Semi-final #1 at 22:10 CET via the following channels:

TVE 1

TVE Internacional

RTVE PLay

About the Show

A total of 8 acts will battle during tonight’s show for the goldent ticket to Eurovision 2022. The winner will be determined after a mixed jury (50%), televoting (25%), demoscopic audience voting (25%) deliberation.

The 2020/2021 Spanish Eurovision representative Blas Canto will hand over the Benidorm Fest 2022 trophy to the winner tonight.

Pastora Soler (Spain 2012), Mocedades (Spain 1973), Nia and Nyno Vargas will perform during the interval.

The Participants

Rayden– Calle de la lloreria Tanxugueiras– Terra Varry Brava– Raffaella Chanel– Slo Mo Rigoberta Bandini– Ay Mama Xeinn– Eco Gonzalo Hermida- Quien lo diria Blanca Paloma- Secreto de Agua

Benidorm Fest 2022

The 2022 Benidorm Fest will be held on 26, 27 and 29 January in the coastal city of Benidorm and will be hosted by Alaska, Ines Hernand and Maxim Huerta.

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via a mixed 50% jury (Spanish jury/ international jury) and 50% public voting ( televoting/ demoscopic audience voting) deliberation.

Seven acts will compete in each of the 2 semi-finals whilst 8 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Turin in the Grand Final.