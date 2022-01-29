Tonight: Melodi Grand Prix Semi-final #3 in Norway

Norway continues its traditional national selection- Melodi Grand Prix this evening with its third semi-final.

We are heading back to the Nordic capital of Oslo tonight for Melodi Grand Prix 2022’s Semi-final #3.

How to watch the show?

You can watch MGP 2022 Semi-final #3 at 19:50 CET via the following channels:

NRK 1

NRK 1 webstream

About the show

A total of 4 acts will compete in tonight’s show. The Norwegian public will vote for their favourite candidate, the act with the highest amount of votes will proceed to the Grand Final.

The remaining three acts will battle for a spot in the Second Chance round on 7 February.

NorthKid who are already pre-qualified to compete in the Grand Final will perform their competing entry ‘Somebody’ during tonight’s show.

The Competing Acts

i Bølla – Your Loss

– Your Loss Oda Gondrosen – Hammer of Thor

– Hammer of Thor Sturla – Skår i hjertet

– Skår i hjertet VILDA – Titans

The Duels

About MGP 2022

Melodi Grand Prix 2022 will consist of six televised shows (4 semifinals, a second chance round and 1 Grand Final) and will kick off on Saturday 15 January. The Norwegian national final has been set to take place on Saturday 19 February.

MGP 2022 will be hosted by Kåre Magnus Bergh, Annika Momrak and Mikkel Niva.

A total of 21 acts will compete in the Norwegian national selection, five of the acts are pre-qualified to compete in the Grand Final. Hence a total of 16 acts will be competing in the semi-finals, four acts will battle in each semi-final and only one act from each semi-final will proceed to the grand final. After the four semi-finals the remaining acts from the semi-finals will battle in the Second Chance Qualifier, the top 4 acts will proceed to the Second Chance Round and the winner will join the 5 pre-qualified acts and the 4 qualified acts in the Grand Final.

MGP 2022 Calendar

15/01/2022- Semifinal #1

22/01/2022- Semifinal #2

29/01/2022- Semifinal #3

05/02/2022- Semifinal #4

07/02/ 2022-Second Chance Qualifier

12/02/2022- Second Chance Round



19/ 02/2022- Grand Final

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 59 times.

In 2021 TIX represented Norway with his entry ‘Fallen Angel‘.

Source: NRK/ESCToday