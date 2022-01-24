Ukraine: UA:PBC unveils the national final acts and hosts

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani January 24, 2022

UA:PBC, the Ukrainian national broadcaster, has unveiled the competing  at the forthcoming Ukrainian national final.

Ukraine is working from strength to strength in order to showcase an entertaining and exciting national final. A total of 8 acts will partake in the competition:

  • Alina PashTini zabutykh predkiv (Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors)
  • Cloudless All be alright”
  • Kalush Orchestra “Stefania
  • Laud Head Under Water
  • Michael Soul Demons
  • Our Atlantic – Moia Liubov”(My Love)
  • Roxolana GIRLZZZZ
  • Wellboy Nozzy Bossy

The 2022 Ukrainian national final will be hosted by Masha Efrosinina (Eurovision 2005 hostess) and Timur Miroshnychenko (Eurovision 2017 host/Ukrainian Eurovision commentator) and will be broadcast live on UA:PBC Channel 1 on Saturday 12 February.

