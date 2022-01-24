Ukraine: UA:PBC unveils the national final acts and hosts

UA:PBC, the Ukrainian national broadcaster, has unveiled the competing at the forthcoming Ukrainian national final.

Ukraine is working from strength to strength in order to showcase an entertaining and exciting national final. A total of 8 acts will partake in the competition:

Alina Pash – Tini zabutykh predkiv (Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors)

– Tini zabutykh predkiv (Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors) Cloudless – All be alright”

– All be alright” Kalush Orchestra – “Stefania

– “Stefania Laud – Head Under Water

– Head Under Water Michael Soul – Demons

– Demons Our Atlantic – Moia Liubov”(My Love)

Moia Liubov”(My Love) Roxolana – GIRLZZZZ

– GIRLZZZZ Wellboy –Nozzy Bossy

The 2022 Ukrainian national final will be hosted by Masha Efrosinina (Eurovision 2005 hostess) and Timur Miroshnychenko (Eurovision 2017 host/Ukrainian Eurovision commentator) and will be broadcast live on UA:PBC Channel 1 on Saturday 12 February.

Source: UA:PBC