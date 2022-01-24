Eurovision 2022: Mika, Laura Pausini & Alessandro Catellan to host?

Is the cat out of the bag? Italian media is reporting that Alessandro Catellan, Laura Pausini and Mika will host the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with the official announcement expected to take place next week.

There has been much speculation regarding the 2022 Eurovision hosts and about who will bag the coveted role/s.

It seems that Laura Pausini, Alessandro Catellan and Mika will have the grand honour of hosting our favourite television show in May. RAI has remained tight lipped regarding this matter. Next week Laura Pausini is set to grace the 2022 Sanremo Song Festival, namely during the second night when the announcement is expected to take place.

According to Italian news website ADNKronos Laura Pausini and Alessandro Catellan have already signed up for the job, whilst Mika is yet to seal the deal. The three multi talented artists have been selected for the coveted job as they are all fluent in English and have an international appeal.

Laura Pausini has much fame, name and recognition both at home and overseas having released numerous albums througout her long career.

Alessandro Catellan is one of Italy’s most sought after tv hosts having hosted many shows both on private and public Italian tv channels.

Mika who hails from Lebanon, is an internationally acclaimed singer and composer who has a global appeal. He speaks several languages fluently: French, Spanish, English, Italian etc. He currently lives and works in Italy.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.

Source: ADKKronos

Photo Credit: La Nuova Ferrara