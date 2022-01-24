Last Saturday saw Lithuania continue its national selection- Pabandom Is Naujo 2022 with twelve more acts battling for six spots in the semi-finals. We have the six more qualifiers!

The show was hosted by Giedrius Masalskis, Ieva Stasiulevičiūtė and Richardas Jonaitis. A total of 12 acts competed in the second show and the following 6 acts have qualified to the next round after a mixed professional jury/public televoting deliberation:

Monika Liu – Sentimental



Sentimental Rūta Loop – Call Me From The Cold

Call Me From The Cold Lolita Zero – Not Your Mother

Not Your Mother Gebrasy – Into Your Arms

Into Your Arms Gintarė Korsakaitė – Fantasy Eyes



Fantasy Eyes Vilija – 101



The 2022 Lithuanian national selection consists of six televised shows running from January to February.

The Calendar

08/01/2022 – Show #1

15/01/2022 – Show #2

22/01/2022 – Show #3

29/01/2022 – Semi-final #1

05/02/2022 – Semi-final #2

12/02/2022 – Grand Final

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. 2021 saw The Rooop fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Discotheque‘, achieving an honorable 8th placing in Rotterdam.