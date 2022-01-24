Spain: Luna KI withdraws from Benidorm Fest 2022

Luna Ki, who was supposed to open the first semi-final of Benidorm Fest 2022 has withdrawn from the competition.

The Spanish national broadcaster, RTVE, announced yesterday that Luna Ki had withdrawn from Benidorm Fest 2022 as she will not be allowed to use ‘Autotune‘ during her performance as it does it does not comply with the EBU rules and regulations.

Luna Ki se retira del Benidorm Fest con su tema “Voy a morir”. Así lo ha decidido al no poder utilizar ‘autotune’, cuyo uso está desestimado por la normativa de Eurovisión. Esta decisión se ampliará mañana, a las 16:30 H, en rueda de prensa.https://t.co/YiGovEtFEk pic.twitter.com/05OJmFfAWU — Eurovisión RTVE (@eurovision_tve) January 23, 2022

Luna Ki was set to perform her entry ‘Voy A Morir‘ in the competition.

The Spanish national broadcaster will shed more light on this issue during a special press conference in Benidorm. Thus this leaves 6 acts competing in the First Semi-final of Benidorm Fest 2022.

The 2022 Benidorm Fest is set to kick off on Wednesday 26 January. The Spanish national broadcaster and the whole national selection entourage have arrived in Benidorm where a week full of events is scheduled to take place.

Benidorm Fest 2022

The 2022 Benidorm Fest will be held on 26, 27 and 29 January in the coastal city of Benidorm and will be hosted by Alaska, Ines Hernand and Maxim Huerta.

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via a mixed 50% jury ( Spanish/ international jury ) and 50% public voting ( 25% televoting/ 25% demoscopic audience voting) deliberation.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice (1968, 1969). Spain In 2021 Blas Canto represented Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘Voy a Quedarme‘.

Source: RTVE/ESCToday

Photo credit: RTVE