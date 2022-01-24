Norway: Farida wins the second MGP 2022 semi-final

Last Saturday saw Norway hold the second Semi-final of MGP 2022 where Farida was declared the winner of Semi-final and will proceed to the Grand Final of MGP 2022.

A total of four acts battled in the first semifinal for a spot in the Grand Final. Farida was crowned the winner of the show and will join the following pre-qualified acts in the Grand Final of MGP 2022 on Saturday 19 February:

NorthKid – Someone

– Someone SubWoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana

– Give That Wolf A Banana Christian Ingebrigtsen – Wonder Of The World

– Wonder Of The World Anna-Lisa Kumoji – Queen Bees

– Queen Bees Elsie Bay – Death Of Us

– Death Of Us Frode– Black Flowers

Christian Ingebrigtsen performed his potential Eurovision entry during the show last Saturday.

About MGP 2022

Melodi Grand Prix 2022 will consist of six televised shows (4 semifinals, a second chance round and 1 Grand Final) and will kick off on Saturday 15 January. The Norwegian national final has been set to take place on Saturday 19 February.

MGP 2022 will be hosted by Kåre Magnus Bergh, Annika Momrak and Mikkel Niva.

A total of 21 acts will compete in the Norwegian national selection, five of the acts are pre-qualified to compete in the Grand Final. Hence a total of 16 acts will be competing in the semi-finals, four acts will battle in each semi-final and only one act from each semi-final will proceed to the grand final. After the four semi-finals the remaining acts from the semi-finals will battle in the Second Chance Qualifier, the top 4 acts will proceed to the Second Chance Round and the winner will join the 5 pre-qualified acts and the 4 qualified acts in the Grand Final.

MGP 2022 Calendar

15/01/2022- Semifinal #1

22/01/2022- Semifinal #2

29/01/2022- Semifinal #3

05/02/2022- Semifinal #4

07/02/ 2022-Second Chance Qualifier

12/02/2022- Second Chance Round



19/ 02/2022- Grand Final

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 59 times.

In 2021 TIX represented Norway with his entry ‘Fallen Angel‘.

Source: NRK/ESCToday