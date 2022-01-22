Tonight: Pabandom Iš Naujo 2022 Show #3 in Lithuania

Good evening Europe, this is Vilnius calling! Pabandom Iš Naujo 2022 continues tonight with its third gala in Vilnius.

We will be travelling all the way to the Baltics for Pabandom Is Naujo 2022….

How to watch?

You can watch Pabandom Iš Naujo 2022 Show #3 at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

LRT HD

LRT webstream

About the show

A total of 12 acts will be competing during tonight’s show for six spots in the semi-finals. Only six of them will proceed to the next stage of the competition after a mixed professional jury/public televoting deliberation.

A total of 18 acts will battle in the semi-finals (9 acts in each of the two semi-finals). Four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. A total of 8 acts will compete in the Grand Final in their quest to represent Lithuania at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

The 2022 Lithuanian national selection will consist of six televised shows and will be hosted by Giedrius Masalskis, Ieva Stasiulevičiūtė and Richardas Jonaiti.

The Participants

Gebrasy – Into Your Arms Mėnulio fazė – Give Me a Sign Lolita Zero – Not Your Mother Monika Liu – Sentimental Rūta Loop – Call Me From the Cold Basas Pegasas – Ponai Vilija – Šimtas ir vienas Vasha – Nepaleidi Emilija Valiukevičiūtė – Overload Geleibra – Aš jaučiu tave Gintarė Korsakaitė – Fantasy Eyes Živilė Gedvilaitė – Lioness

The Calendar

08/01/2022 – Show #1

15/01/2022 – Show #2

22/01/2022 – Show #3

29/01/2022 – Semi-final #1

05/02/2022 – Semi-final #2

12/02/2022 – Grand Final

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. 2021 saw The Rooop fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Discotheque‘, achieving an honorable 8th placing in Rotterdam