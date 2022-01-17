Ireland: RTE to premiere national final songs throughout the week [UPDATE]

RTE, the Irish national broadcaster, has announced that it will be premiering the 2022 Irish national final entries throughout this week on the Ryan Tubridy Show on RTE Radio 1.

The six competing entries will be premiered on the RTE Radio 1 starting today.

The live televised show will be broadcast on RTE One on the Late Late Show on Friday 4 February. The winner of the show will be awarded the golden ticket to the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

Ireland will be selecting its Eurovision entry and act this year via a national final after a series of internal selections in the past years.

The first two songs were released on Monday 17 January on the RTE Radio 1:

Brendan Murray represented Ireland at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest in Kyiv.

Ireland in Eurovision

Ireland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1965 and has won the competition a record 7 times (1970, 1980, 1988, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996).

The Emerald Isle holds many a record when it comes to our beloved contest: Ireland is the only country to have won the event 3 times in a row (1992, 1993, 1994), whilst Dublin retains the record of being the only city to have hosted the event twice in a row (1994, 1995).

In fact the 90’s were Ireland’s golden years in Eurovision, the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon 4 times in a span of 5 years (1993, 1994, 1995 and 1997) with Dublin hosting the event thrice.

Ireland’s Johnny Logan is also the only artist to have won the competition twice (1980, 1987). The Irish have competed 54 times in the competition.

In 2021 Ireland was represented by Lesley Roy at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Maps‘.

