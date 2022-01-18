Eurovision 2022: Semi-final pot distribution; Allocation Draw on 25 January

Turin is all set to welcome the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. The Semi-final Allocation Draw and official Host Insignia Handover Ceremony will be held in Turin on Tuesday 25 January at 12:00 PM CET. The EBU has revealed the semi-final allocation pot distribution.

Host Insignia Handover Ceremony

The Mayor of Rotterdam, Mr.Ahmed Aboutaleb, will officially hand over the keys to the Mayor of Turin, Mr. Stefano Lo Russo, at the Madama Palace.

A grand ceremony will be organized for the occasion where Turin will officially take over from Rotterdam as the Eurovision host city.

The ceremony will be carried out in the presence of Mr. Martin Osterdahl (EBU’s executive supervisor for the Eurovision Song Contest) who will give a short speech on behalf of the EBU.

The Host Insignia Handover Ceremony will be followed by the semi-final allocation draws. Both the draws and Host Insignia Ceremony will be hosted by Carolina di Domenico and Gabriele Corsi.



Semi-final allocation draw: Pot allocation



A total 36 countries have been divided into 6 pots and will be distributed equally into each of the 2 semi-finals by a draw. The draw will determine which country will compete in which semi-final.

Pot 1

Albania

Croatia

Montenegro

North Macedonia

Serbia

Slovenia

Pot 2

Denmark

Australia

Finland

Iceland

Norway

Sweden

Pot 3

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Georgia

Israel

Russia

Ukraine

Pot 4

Cyprus

Greece

Malta

Bulgaria

Portugal

San Marino

Pot 5

Estonia

Lithuania

Latvia

Moldova

Poland

Romania

Pot 6

Austria

Belgium

Switzerland

Czech Republic

Ireland

Netherlands

18 countries will compete in each of the semi-finals. The draw will be supervised by EBU’s Executive Supervisor Mr.Martin Osterdahl.

First/second half of semi-final allocation draw

During the draw we will also get to know if the participating countries will perform in the first half or second half of their respective semi-final. As in previous years, the exact running order will be determined by the producers of the show.

From each semi-final, ten countries will proceed to the Grand Final on 14 May, joining the five pre-qualified countries.

In total, 25 countries will be represented in the Grand Final.

Big 5 semi-final voting draw



The Big 5 (Italy, France, UK, Spain and Germany) countries will vote in the semi-finals too.

A draw will also determine which country will vote in which semi-final.

Running order to be determined by late March



A total of 41 countries will compete at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin next May.

The exact running order of the 36 countries competing in the 2 semi-finals on 10 and 12 May will be determined by the producers of the show by late March.

The Big 5 (Spain, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy) are automatically qualified to compete in the Grand Final on 14 May.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.

Source: eurovision.tv