USA: American Song Contest Grand Final on 9 May

The American Song Contest which was scheduled to premiere in February has now been postponed to March with the Grand Final set to take place on Monday 9 May, one day before the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 First Semi-final.

The American Song Contest will kick off on March 21 on American tv channel NBC with the Grand Final set on Monday 9 May.

The American Song Contest will feature acts representing the 50 US states, 5 US territories and Washington DC. All show will be broadcast on NBC.

The competition will consist of 3 qualifying rounds, semi-finals and a Grand Final. The American Song Contest will be executively produced by:

Audrey Morrissey

Anders Lenhoff (Sweden)



Christer Björkman (Sweden)



Peter Settman (Sweden)



Ola Melzig (Sweden)



Gregory Lipstone

Ben Silverman

Howard T. Owens

Further information regarding the host city, ticket sales, show, competing acts and presenters will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Source: eurovision.tv

Cover Photo: eurovision.tv