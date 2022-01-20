USA: American Song Contest Grand Final on 9 May

The American Song Contest which was scheduled to premiere in February has now been postponed to March with the Grand Final set to take place on Monday 9 May, one day before the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 First Semi-final.

The American Song Contest will kick off on March 21 on American tv channel NBC with the Grand Final set on Monday 9 May.

The American Song Contest will feature acts representing the 50 US states, 5 US territories and Washington DC.  All show will be broadcast on NBC.

The competition will consist of  3 qualifying rounds, semi-finals and a Grand Final. The American Song Contest will be executively produced by:

  • Audrey Morrissey
  • Anders Lenhoff (Sweden)
  • Christer Björkman (Sweden)
  • Peter Settman (Sweden)
  • Ola Melzig (Sweden)
  • Gregory Lipstone
  •  Ben Silverman 
  • Howard T. Owens

Further information regarding the host city, ticket sales, show, competing acts and presenters will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

