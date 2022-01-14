Sweden: SVT cancels Melodifestivalen tour: all shows will be in Stockholm

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has announced today that it has cancelled the 2022 Melodifestivalen tour which would have visited 6 different cities due to the current surge of COVID 19 cases in the country caused by the Omicron variant.

This will be the second consecutive time that the Melodifestivalen tour is cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

All six Melodifestivalen 2022 shows will be broadcast live from Stockholm with the current implemented measures regarding gatherings and events. Currently only 500 people can gather in an event in Sweden. SVT and its partners are looking at alternatives for the arena to broadcast from.

Ms. Hanne Stjarne (SVT’s CEO) says:

I would have liked to see people around the country to come together and watch Melodifestivalen. Everyone who had looked forward to the broadcasts from Malmö, Gothenburg, Lidköping, Linköping and Örnsköldsvik. But the situation is as it is and now we are making the best of the situation. The Melodifestivalen is a party for the whole of Sweden and we will do our utmost to create an exciting TV program that spreads warmth and joy when it is needed most.

Ms. Anette Brattström (Melodifestivalen Project Manager):



We have been so set on finally being able to go out into the country with the whole of Sweden’s party and meet the audience, so this is of course a change. But no matter where we broadccast from, we will do everything we can to deliver great entertainment and a dazzling music party in the winter darkness.

All six Melodifestivalen 2022 will be broadcast live from Stockholm with the current implemented measures regarding gatherings and events.. Right now it is about a maximum of 500 people. SVT and its partners are looking at alternatives for the arena to broadcast from.

Melodifestivalen 2022 Semi-final Allocation



Semi-final #1- Malmö (5 Febrary 2o22)

1. Malou Prytz - Bananas

2. Theoz – Som Du Vill

3. Shirley Clamp – Let There Be Angels

4. Omar Rudberg – Moving Like That

5. Danne Stråhed - Hallabaloo

6. Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer

7. Robin Bengtsson - Innocent Love

Semi-final #2- Göteborg (12 February 2022)

1. LIAMOO - Bluffin

2. Niello & Lisa Aja x – Tror Du att Jag Bryr Mig

3. Samira Manners – I Want To Be Loved

4. Alvaro Estrella – Suave

5. Browsing Collection – Face In The Crowd

6. John Lundvik – Änglavakt

7. Tone Sekelius – My Way

Semi-final #3 -Linköping ( 19 February 2022)

1. Cazzi Opeia– I Can’t Get Enough

2. Lancelot - Lyckligt Slut

3. Lisa Miskovsky – Best To Come

4. Tribe Friday – Shut Me Up

5. Faith Kakembo - Freedom

6. Linda Bengtzing – Fyrfaldigt hurra!

7. Anders Bagge – Bigger Than The Universe

Semi-final 4 (Lidköping 26/ February 2022)

1. Anna Bergendahl– Higher Power

2. Lillasyster – Till Our Days Are Over

3. Malin Christin – Synd Om Dig

4. Tenori – La Stella

5. MEDINA - In I Dimman

6. Angelino - The End

7. Klara Hammarström– Run To The Hills

Melodifestivalen 2022

A total of 28 entries will compete in the Melodifestivalen 2022. Melodifestivalen 2022 will be hosted by Oscar Zia and will kick off in February and conclude in March.

Melodifestivalen 2022 Agenda

05/02/2022 – Semifinal #1 (Malmo/Malmo Arena)

12/02/2022- Semifinal #2 (Gothenburg/ Scandinavium)

19/02/2022- Semifinal #3 (Linköping / Saab Arena)

26/02/2022- Semifinal #4 (Lidköping / Sparbanken Arena)

05/03/2022- Andra Chansen ( Örnsköldsvik – Hägglunds Arena)

12/03/2022- Grand Final ( Stockholm/ Friends Arena)

Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 6 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985).

Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 8 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 10 years including 2 victories.

In 2021 Tusse won the Swedish national final and flew to Rotterdam with his entry ‘Voices‘.

Source: SVT

Photo credit: SVT