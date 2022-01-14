Iceland: Söngvakeppnin 2022 shows postponed

RUV, the Icelandic national broadcaster, has decided to postpone the Söngvakeppnin 2022 shows by one week due to the COVID 19 pandemic the current implemented measures in the country.



All three Söngvakeppnin 2022 shows have been postponed by a week, hence the Icelandic national selection will kick off one week later than planned and will conclude one week later than scheduled too.

Hence the semi-finals will be now held on 26 February and 5 March, whilst the Grand Final will be held on Saturday 12 March.

Runar Gislasson (Songvapkeppnin Managing Director) says:

Of course, this is not an easy decision, we realize that this affects a lot of people, employees and competitors.

Runar Freyr adds:

However, we believe it is important to work. With this, we hope that the competition will be held in a normal way, with spectators in the hall. These events have been very popular in recent years, sold out at most competitions and they have gathered a lot for spectators both at home and on location. As everyone knows, there is no room for complacency in these matters rather than others, but we hope for the best. In this situation, of course, anything can happen, but we are determined to move forward and we intend to bring a fanstastic show to the Icelandic audience. We are now working hard to ensure the safety of both spectators and competitors.

Vaccinations for adults and children are now in full swing and every day is important. We follow the strictest requirements for infection control during rehearsals, shows and recordings these days to reduce the risk of infection and its spread. We have a great understanding from the great people who run the competition and from the competitors themselves who are all unanimous in making it as great as possible. We are incredibly grateful for that.

RUV will release the names of the 10 competing acts and their respective entries on Saturday 5 February.

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 ( Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 33 times.

Daði og Gagnamagnið represented Iceland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘ 10 Years’, achieving a 4th placing in the Grand Final.