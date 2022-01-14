Poland: TVP unveils national final competing acts

TVP, the Polish national broadcaster, has decided to opt for a national final in order to select the 2022 Polish Eurovision act and entry and has unveiled the names of the ten competing acts at the forthcoming national final.

A total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 during the Polish national final which is set to take place on Saturday 19 February.

The Competing Acts

Ania Byrcyn – Where?

– Where? Daria – Paranoia

– Paranoia Emilia D ębbska (Mila) – All I Need

– All I Need Karolina Lizer – Clean Water

– Clean Water Karolina Stanisławczyk & Chika Toro – Move

– Move Kuba Szmaikowski – Lovesick

– Lovesick Lidia Kopania – Why Does It Hurt

– Why Does It Hurt Ochman – River

– River The Sisters of Glory – Road Signs

– Road Signs Unmute – Louder than decibels

Lidia Kopania represented Poland at the 2009 Eurovision Song Contest in Moscow with her entry

The 2022 Polish Eurovision entry will be determined via a mixed jury/public televoting deliberation.

Poland in Eurovision

Poland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with flying colours achieving an honorable placing with Edyta Gorniak‘s To nie ja, the country’s best result till date.

The country has faced mixed fortunes in the competition achieving only three top 10 placing in the event since its debut. Poland withdrew from the competition in 2012 due to poor results and financial issues and was absent from the competition for three consecutive years until their return in 2014.

Poland has partaken at Europe’s favorite television show 23 times. In 2021 Rafal represented Poland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘The Ride’.

Source: TVP

Photo credit: EBU