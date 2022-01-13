Spain: RTVE unveils the Benidorm Fest Semi-final running order

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has unveiled the Benidorm Fest 2022 Semi-final allocation and running order. Preparations have already started in Benirdom for the upcoming 2022 Spanish national selection. A special press conference was held at the RTVE’s headquarters in Madrid where the Spanish broadcaster unveiled further details on the upcoming event.

All three Benidorm Fest 2022 shows will be held at the Palacio de L’Illa in Benidorm and will be broadcast live on TVE 1 at 22:40 CET. The semi-final will be 70 minutes long whilst the Grand Final will be 90 minutes long.

Luna K will be opening the first semi-final whilst Chanel will be closing the show. Xeinn will open the second semi-final whilst Sara Deop will close the show.

Semi-final #1

Luna Ki – “Voy a morir“ Varry Brava – “Raffaella“ Azúcar Moreno – “Postureo“ Blanca Paloma – “Secreto de agua“ Unique – “Mejores“ Tanxugueiras – “Terra“ Chanel – “SloMo“

Semi-final #2

Xeinn – “Eco“ Marta Sango – “Sigues en mi mente“ Javiera Mena – “Culpa“ Gonzalo Hermida – “Quién lo diría” Rigoberta Bandini – “Ay mamá“ Rayden – “Calle de la llorería“ Sara Deop – “Make you say“

The 2022 Benidorm Fest will be held on 26, 27 and 29 January in the coastal city of Benidorm and will be hosted by Alaska, Ines Hernand and Maxim Huerta.

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via a mixed jury (60% Spanish jury/ 40 % international jury) and public voting ( 50% televoting/ 50% demoscopic audience voting) deliberation.

Seven acts will compete in each of the 2 semi-finals whilst 8 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Turin in the Grand Final.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice (1968, 1969). Spain In 2021 Blas Canto represented Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘Voy a Quedarme‘.

Source: RTVE/ESCToday

Photo credit: RTVE