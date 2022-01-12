Finland: UMK 2022 competing acts unveiled

YLE, the Finnish national broadcaster, has unveiled the seven UMK 2022 competing acts during a special press conference.

A total of 7 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Turin in their quest to represent Finland at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

The 2022 Finnish national final aka UMK 2022 is scheduled to be held on 26 February at the Logomo Arena in Turku with a live audience. The show will be broadcast live on YLE 1 and YLE Areena.

The 2022 Finnish Eurovision act and entry will be determined via combined international jury/public televoting deliberation.

Tapio Hakanen (UMK 2022 Jury Chairman) says:

This year’s artist and song roster is probably the most versatile and best we’ve ever had. We’ll hear from Finnish music legends, and hottest rising stars. The overall quality of the songs in the final is amazing and I’m grateful that so many top composers and producers have participated in creating these future classics. The seven songs feature many powerful and different moods, and I hope every Finn will find one or several favorites among them. Previous finalists Erika Vikman, Aksel, Ilta, and Blind Channel have all shown how UMK can take to the stars both in Finland and internationally, and I believe this year’s artists will all further their careers through the competition. Combined with our super skilled team behind the show, I’m confident we’ll witness an unforgettable UMK final show in February.

The Candidates

Cyan Kicks – Hurricane

– Hurricane BESS – Ram pam pam

– Ram pam pam The Rasmus – Jezebel

– Jezebel Younghearted – Sun numero

– Sun numero Olivera – Thank God I’m an Atheist

– Thank God I’m an Atheist Tommi Läntinen – Elämä kantaa mua

– Elämä kantaa mua Isaac Sene – Kuuma jäbä

Finland at Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 54 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

In 2021 Blind Channel defended the Finnish colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, achieving a 6th place in the Grand Final.