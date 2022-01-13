Ukraine: UA: PBC confirms national final date

UA:PBC, the Ukrainian national broadcaster, has confirmed the date for the upcoming Ukrainian national final.

The song submission period for Ukrainian artists to submit their entries to UA:PBC in their quest to represent Ukraine at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest on 10 January. The Ukrainian broadcaster received 284 entries. The 2022 Ukrainian national final will be held on Saturday 12 February and will be produced by FRIENDS PRO TV.

The Ukrainian national broadcaster will unveil the names of the finalists by 24 January.

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition twice in 2004 (Ruslana) and 2016 (Jamala). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 10 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 16 ESC participations, including 2 victories ( 2004, 2016), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013) 1 4th placing (2011) and a 5th placing (2021).

In 2021 Go_ A Band defended the Ukrainian colours at Eurovision 2021 with their entry ‘Shum‘ and achieving an honorable 5th placing in the Grand Final.