RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, will be holding a special press conference in Madrid tomorrow in order to shed more light on the forthcoming 2022 Spanish national selection- Benidorm Fest 2022.

RTVE has invited the Spanish media and press tomorrow to a special press conference at 12:30 CET at RTVE’s Headquarters in Madrid, where it will be revealing further details and information on the upcoming Spanish national selection. Maria Eizaguirre (RTVE Head of Entertainment and Communication) and Eva Mora (Spanish Head of Delegation) will be presiding the press conference.

The 2022 Benidorm Fest will be held on 26, 27 and 29 January in the coastal city of Benidorm and will be hosted by Alaska, Ines Hernand and Maxim Huerta.

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via a mixed jury (60% Spanish jury/ 40 % international jury) and public voting ( 50% televoting/ 50% demoscopic audience voting) deliberation.

The candidates

Azúcar Moreno- Postureo



Blanca Paloma- Secreto de agua



Chanel- SloMo

Gonzalo Hermida- Quien lo diria

Javiera Mena – Culpa



Luna ki- Voy a morir



Marta sango- Sigues en mi mente



Rayden- Calle de la lloreria



Rigoberta Bandini- Ay Mama



Sara Deop- Make You Say



Tanxugueiras- Terra



Unique- Mejores

Varry Brava- Raffaella



Xeinn- Eco



Seven acts will compete in each of the 2 semi-finals whilst 8 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Turin in the Grand Final.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice (1968, 1969). Spain In 2021 Blas Canto represented Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘Voy a Quedarme‘.

Source: RTVE/ESCToday

Photo credit: RTVE