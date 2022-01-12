RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, will be holding a special press conference in Madrid tomorrow in order to shed more light on the forthcoming 2022 Spanish national selection- Benidorm Fest 2022.
RTVE has invited the Spanish media and press tomorrow to a special press conference at 12:30 CET at RTVE’s Headquarters in Madrid, where it will be revealing further details and information on the upcoming Spanish national selection. Maria Eizaguirre (RTVE Head of Entertainment and Communication) and Eva Mora (Spanish Head of Delegation) will be presiding the press conference.
The 2022 Benidorm Fest will be held on 26, 27 and 29 January in the coastal city of Benidorm and will be hosted by Alaska, Ines Hernand and Maxim Huerta.
The 2022 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via a mixed jury (60% Spanish jury/ 40 % international jury) and public voting ( 50% televoting/ 50% demoscopic audience voting) deliberation.
The candidates
- Azúcar Moreno- Postureo
- Blanca Paloma-Secreto de agua
- Chanel-SloMo
- Gonzalo Hermida- Quien lo diria
- Javiera Mena – Culpa
- Luna ki- Voy a morir
- Marta sango- Sigues en mi mente
- Rayden- Calle de la lloreria
- Rigoberta Bandini- Ay Mama
- Sara Deop- Make You Say
- Tanxugueiras- Terra
- Unique- Mejores
- Varry Brava- Raffaella
- Xeinn- Eco
Seven acts will compete in each of the 2 semi-finals whilst 8 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Turin in the Grand Final.
Spain in Eurovision
Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice (1968, 1969). Spain In 2021 Blas Canto represented Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘Voy a Quedarme‘.
Source: RTVE/ESCToday
Photo credit: RTVE