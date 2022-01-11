ERR, the Estonian national broadcaster, has unveiled the allocation of the 2022 Eesti Laul semifinals.

A total of 20 acts will be battling in the Eesti Laul 2022 semi-finals, 10 acts will compete in each semifinal. Five acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final after a mixed jury/public voting deliberation. Hence a total of 10 acts for the golden ticket to Turin at the Grand Final.

The semi-finals and Grand Final will be all held live at the Saku Suurhall in Tallinn. The hosts of Eesti Laul 2022 will be unveiled in due course.

Tomi Rahula (Estonian HoD/Eesti Laul Producer) says:

There will be three shows, where in addition to this year’s competitors, several other well-known domestic artists will perform in front of the audience and viewers.

Semifinal #1

Alabama Watchdog – Move On

– Move On Andrei Zevakin feat. Grete Paia – Mis nüüd saab

– Mis nüüd saab Elina Nechayeva – Remedy

– Remedy ELYSA – Fire

– Fire Helen – Vaatu minu poole

– Vaatu minu poole Kaia-Liisa Kesler – Vaikus

– Vaikus Merilin Mälk – Little Girl

– Little Girl Ott Lepland – Aovalguses

– Aovalguses Stig Rästa – Interstellar

– Interstellar Frants Tikerpuu and Triin Niitoja – Laululind

Semifinal #2

Anna Sahlene – Champion

– Champion Black Velvet – Sandra

– Sandra Boamadu – Mitte kauaks

– Mitte kauaks Evelin Samuel – Waterfall

– Waterfall Jaagup Tuisk – Kui vaid

– Kui vaid Jyrise – Plaksuta

– Plaksuta Maian – Meeletu

– Minimal Wind ft. Elisabeth Tiffany – What To Make Of This

– What To Make Of This Púr Múdd & Shira – Golden Shores

– Golden Shores STEFAN – Hope

About Eesti Laul 2022

Eesti Laul 2022 will consist of a total of 7 shows ( 4 quarter finals, 2 semifinals and 1 Grand Final). A total of 40 songs will partake in the competition.

The 2022 Estonian Eurovision entry and act will be determined on 12 February 2022 during the Grand Final of Eesti Laul 2022. The Quarterfinals will be held from 20 November 2021- 11 December 2021 whilst the semi-finals have been set for the 3rd and 5th February 2022.

The competition will consist of four different stages:

P re-audition

Four Quarter Finals

Two Semi Finals

Grand Final

Eesti Laul 2022 Calendar

20/11/2021 – Quarterfinal #1

27/11/2021- Quarterfinal #2

04/12/2021 – Quarterfinal #3

11/12/2021- Quarterfinal #4

03/02/2022- Semifinal #1

05/02/2022- Semifinal #2

12/02/2022- Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

In 2021 Uku Suviste represented Estonia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘The Lucky One‘