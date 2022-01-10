Norway: NRK unveils the MGP 2022 competing acts

NRK, the Norwegian national broadcaster, has unveiled the names of the competing acts at the forthcoming Norwegian national selection for Eurovision 2022- Melodi Grand Prix.

Melodi Grand Prix 2022 will consist of six televised shows (4 semifinals, a second chance round and 1 Grand Final) and will kick off on Saturday 15 January. The Norwegian national final has been set to take place on Saturday 19 February.

MGP 2022 will be hosted by Kåre Magnus Bergh, Annika Momrak and Mikkel Niva.



The Norwegian broadcaster has released the 21 competing entries on Spotify. You can listen to all the MGP 2022 competing songs here.

The Candidates

(Semi-finalists)

Semi-final #1

Mira Craig – We Still Here

– We Still Here Frode – Black Flowers

– Black Flowers TrollfesT – Dance Like a Pink Flamingo

– Dance Like a Pink Flamingo Eline Noelia – Ecstasy

Semi-final #2

Lilly Löwe – Bad Baby

– Bad Baby Steffen Jakobsen – With Me Tonight

– With Me Tonight Farida – Dangerous

– Dangerous Daniel Lukas – Kvelertak

Semi-final #3

i Bølla – Your Loss

– Your Loss Oda Gondrosen – Hammer of Thor

– Hammer of Thor Sturla – Skår i hjertet

– Skår i hjertet VILDA – Titans

Semi-final #4

Alexandra Joner – Hasta la vista

– Hasta la vista Maria Mohn – Fly

– Fly Kim Wigaard – La melodia

– La melodia Sofie Fellvjang – Made of Glass

(Prequalified acts)

Grand Final

NorthKid – Someone

– Someone SubWoolfer – Give That Wolf a Banana

– Give That Wolf a Banana Christian Ingebrigtsen – Wonder of the World

– Wonder of the World Anna-Lisa Kumoji – Queen Bees

– Queen Bees Elsie Bay – Death of Us

About MGP 2022

A total of 21 acts will compete in the Norwegian national selection, five of the acts are pre-qualified to compete in the Grand Final. Hence a total of 16 acts will be competing in the semi-finals, four acts will battle in each semi-final and only one act from each semi-final will proceed to the grand final. After the four semi-finals the remaining acts from the semi-finals will battle in the Second Chance Qualifier, the top 4 acts will proceed to the Second Chance Round and the winner will join the 5 pre-qualified acts and the 4 qualified acts in the Grand Final.

MGP 2022 Calendar

15/01/2022- Semifinal #1

22/01/2022- Semifinal #2

29/01/2022- Semifinal #3

05/02/2022- Semifinal #4

07/02/ 2022-Second Chance Qualifier

12/02/2022- Second Chance Round



19/ 02/2022- Grand Final

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 59 times.

In 2021 TIX represented Norway with his entry ‘Fallen Angel‘.

Source: NRK/ESCToday

Photo credit: Julia Marie Naglestad / NRK