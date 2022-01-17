Ukraine: UA:PBC unveils the national final candidates long list

UA:PBC, the Ukrianian national broadcaster, has published the long list of the 2022 Ukrainian national selection potential candidates.

The Ukrainian broadcaster has shorlisted a total of 27 acts from which it will select the final set of 8 acts who will compete at the 2022 Ukrainian national final on 12 February. The show will be broadcast live on UA:PBC Channel 1.

The long list

Alina Pash

AMARIIA

ANTSIA

Barleben

Cloudless

DOdoBro

FIZRUK

Gorim!

IDXO

Kalush Orchestra

LAUD

Laura Marti

Michael Soul

Our Atlantic

Oyedamola

ROXOLANA

Schor

SHY

Skhidzakhid

Sofia Shanti

SOWA

. The blue artic

The Tape Machine

Victoria NIRO

Vika Yahych

WELLBOY

Yuliia Timochko

Yaroslav Lodygin(UA:PBC) says:

Because of the pandemic the National Selection has not been held since 2020. Over this time, Ukrainian musicians have obviously accumulated energy and materials, so the number of good applications was very big! Still, there have not been many arguments among the organizing committee members up to this point, and the longlist was formed quite quickly. The fight is for the 8 positions in the final, so the hottest arguments are ahead!

The Ukrainian broadcaster received 284 entries for Eurovision 2022.

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition twice in 2004 (Ruslana) and 2016 (Jamala). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 10 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 16 ESC participations, including 2 victories ( 2004, 2016), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013) 1 4th placing (2011) and a 5th placing (2021).

In 2021 Go_ A Band defended the Ukrainian colours at Eurovision 2021 with their entry ‘Shum‘ and achieving an honorable 5th placing in the Grand Final.