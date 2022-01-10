Lithuania: First six Pabandom Iš Naujo 2022 semi-finalists determined

Last Saturday saw Lithuania kick off its national selection- Pabandom Is Naujo 2022 with eleven acts battling for six spots in the semi-finals. We have the first six qualifiers!

The show was hosted by Giedrius Masalskis, Ieva Stasiulevičiūtė and Richardas Jonaitis. A total of 11 acts competed in the first show and the following 6 acts have qualified to the next round after a mixed professional jury/public televoting deliberation:

Elonas Pokanevič – Someday



Someday Joseph June – Deadly



Deadly Urtė Šilagalytė – Running Chords



Running Chords Mary Mo – Get Up



Get Up Augustė Vedrickaitė – Before You`re 6 ft Under



Before You`re 6 ft Under Erica Jennings – Back To Myself



The 2022 Lithuanian national selection consists of six televised shows running from January to February.

The Calendar

08/01/2022 – Show #1

15/01/2022 – Show #2

22/01/2022 – Show #3

29/01/2022 – Semi-final #1

05/02/2022 – Semi-final #2

12/02/2022 – Grand Final

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. 2021 saw The Rooop fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Discotheque‘, achieving an honorable 8th placing in Rotterdam.