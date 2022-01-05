Malta: TVM unveils national selection semi-finalists

Malta

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani January 5, 2022 11:51 am 62 views

TVM, the Maltese national broadcaster, has unveiled the names of the 2022 Maltese national selection semi-finalists.

A total of 22 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Turin at the forthcoming Maltese national selection- Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2022. The Maltese national selection will consist of two live televised shows: a semi-final and a grand final.

Malta has reverted back to its traditional national selection. Malta will select its Eurovision entry and act in February.

22 acts will compete in the semi-final and only 16 will proceed to the grand final.

The MESC 2022 Candidates

  • Nicole HammettA lover’s heart
  • Jessica GrechAphrodisiac
  • Janice MangionArmy
  • Denise MerciecaBoy
  • Matt BLXCKCome Around
  • Baklava Ft NicoleElectric Indigo
  • Sarah BonniciHeaven
  • Richard MicallefHey Little
  • Norbert BondinHow special you are
  • Derrick Schembri II
  • Nicole AzzopardiInto The Fire
  • Jessica MuscatKaleidoscope
  • Miriana ConteLook what you’ve done now
  • Emma MuscatOut of Sight
  • Raquel Galdes BriffaOver You
  • Jade VellaREVELACIÓN
  • Francesca Sciberras Rise
  • Aidan CassarRitmu
  • Mark Anthony BartoloSerenity
  • Enya MagriShame
  • Malcolm PisaniWe came for love
  • Rachell LowellWhite Doves

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 33 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, next year will mark the country’s 34th ESC participation.

Destiny represented Malta at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘ Je Me Casse’ achieving an honorable 7th placing in the Grand Final in Rotterdam

Source: TVM
Photo credit: Andres Putting/ EBU

