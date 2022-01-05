Malta: TVM unveils national selection semi-finalists

TVM, the Maltese national broadcaster, has unveiled the names of the 2022 Maltese national selection semi-finalists.

A total of 22 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Turin at the forthcoming Maltese national selection- Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2022. The Maltese national selection will consist of two live televised shows: a semi-final and a grand final.

Malta has reverted back to its traditional national selection. Malta will select its Eurovision entry and act in February.

22 acts will compete in the semi-final and only 16 will proceed to the grand final.

The MESC 2022 Candidates

Nicole Hammett – A lover’s heart

– A lover’s heart Jessica Grech – Aphrodisiac

– Aphrodisiac Janice Mangion – Army

– Army Denise Mercieca – Boy

– Boy Matt BLXCK – Come Around

– Come Around Baklava Ft Nicole – Electric Indigo

– Electric Indigo Sarah Bonnici – Heaven

– Heaven Richard Micallef – Hey Little

– Hey Little Norbert Bondin – How special you are

– How special you are Derrick Schembri – II

– II Nicole Azzopardi – Into The Fire

– Into The Fire Jessica Muscat – Kaleidoscope

– Kaleidoscope Miriana Conte – Look what you’ve done now

– Look what you’ve done now Emma Muscat – Out of Sight

– Out of Sight Raquel Galdes Briffa – Over You

– Over You Jade Vella – REVELACIÓN

– REVELACIÓN Francesca Sciberras – Rise

– Rise Aidan Cassar – Ritmu

– Ritmu Mark Anthony Bartolo – Serenity

– Serenity Enya Magri – Shame

– Shame Malcolm Pisani – We came for love

– We came for love Rachell Lowell – White Doves

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 33 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, next year will mark the country’s 34th ESC participation.

Destiny represented Malta at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘ Je Me Casse’ achieving an honorable 7th placing in the Grand Final in Rotterdam

Source: TVM

Photo credit: Andres Putting/ EBU