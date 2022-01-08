Lithuania: Pabandom Iš Naujo 2022 kicks off tonight with its Show #1

Lithuania

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani January 8, 2022 1:00 pm 0 views

Good evening Europe, this is Vilnius calling! Pabandom Iš Naujo 2022 officially kicks off tonight with its first gala in Vilnius.

The 2022 Eurovision season is well and truly underway with Lithuania kicking off its iconic national selection tonight. We will be travelling all the way to the Baltics for Pabandom Is Naujo 2022….

How to watch?

You can watch Pabandom Iš Naujo 2022 Show #1 at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

About the show

A total of 11 acts will be competing during tonight’s show for five spots in the semi-finals. Only five of them will proceed to the next stage of the competition after a mixed professional jury/public televoting deliberation.

The 2022 Lithuanian national selection will consist of six televised shows and will be hosted by Giedrius Masalskis, Ieva Stasiulevičiūtė and Richardas Jonaiti.

The Participants

  1. Elonas Pokanevič«Someday»
  2. Joseph June«Deadly»
  3. Urtė Šilagalytė«Running Chords»
  4. Gabrielė Goštautaitė«Over»
  5. Mary Mo«Get Up»
  6. Augustė Vedrickaitė«Before You`re 6 Ft Under»
  7. Sun Francisco«Dream Again»
  8. Voldemars Petersons & the Break Hearters«Up»
  9. Aldegunda «Holiday»
  10. Viktorija Faith«Walk Through the Water»
  11. Erica Jennings«Back To Myself»

The Calendar

  • 08/01/2022 – Show #1
  • 15/01/2022 – Show #2
  • 22/01/2022 – Show #3
  • 29/01/2022 – Semi-final #1
  • 05/02/2022 – Semi-final #2
  • 12/02/2022 – Grand Final

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. 2021 saw The Rooop fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Discotheque‘, achieving an honorable 8th placing in Rotterdam.

ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at [email protected]!

Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani

Head of International Relations & Communications

Sanjay (Sergio) joined esctoday.com in December 2006 as an editor. He was appointed as the Head of Press of ESCToday.com in 2011. Hereafter in 2016 he was promoted as the Head of International Relations & Communications at ESCToday. Sergio has covered the Eurovision Song Contest live 19 times since 2000, having worked for several international magazines and media outlets.

Comments:

Related posts