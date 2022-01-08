Lithuania: Pabandom Iš Naujo 2022 kicks off tonight with its Show #1

Good evening Europe, this is Vilnius calling! Pabandom Iš Naujo 2022 officially kicks off tonight with its first gala in Vilnius.

The 2022 Eurovision season is well and truly underway with Lithuania kicking off its iconic national selection tonight. We will be travelling all the way to the Baltics for Pabandom Is Naujo 2022….

How to watch?

You can watch Pabandom Iš Naujo 2022 Show #1 at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

LRT HD

LRT webstream

About the show

A total of 11 acts will be competing during tonight’s show for five spots in the semi-finals. Only five of them will proceed to the next stage of the competition after a mixed professional jury/public televoting deliberation.

The 2022 Lithuanian national selection will consist of six televised shows and will be hosted by Giedrius Masalskis, Ieva Stasiulevičiūtė and Richardas Jonaiti.

The Participants

Elonas Pokanevič – «Someday» Joseph June – «Deadly» Urtė Šilagalytė – «Running Chords» Gabrielė Goštautaitė – «Over» Mary Mo – «Get Up» Augustė Vedrickaitė – «Before You`re 6 Ft Under» Sun Francisco – «Dream Again» Voldemars Petersons & the Break Hearters – «Up» Aldegunda – «Holiday» Viktorija Faith – «Walk Through the Water» Erica Jennings – «Back To Myself»

The Calendar

08/01/2022 – Show #1

15/01/2022 – Show #2

22/01/2022 – Show #3

29/01/2022 – Semi-final #1

05/02/2022 – Semi-final #2

12/02/2022 – Grand Final

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. 2021 saw The Rooop fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Discotheque‘, achieving an honorable 8th placing in Rotterdam.