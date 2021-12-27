Albania will be kicking off its traditional national selection aka Festivali i Kenges for Eurovision 2022 tonight, with its first shows.

We are heading all the way to the majestic Albanian capital of Tirana this evening where the 60th edition of Festivali i Kenges is set to kick off.

How to watch?

You can watch the first show of Fest 60 at 21:00 CET via the following channels?

RTSH 1

RTSH 1 webcast

About the show

A total of 20 acts will be competing for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022. The show will be hosted by Ardit Gjebrea Jonida Maliqi, Xhemi Shehu, Klevi Kadilli and Isli Islami.

During tonight’s show all the competing acts will showcase their vocal skills to the Albanian audience, there will be no deliberation.

The candidates

Festivali i Kenges 2022 will consist of three live televised shows scheuduled to be held in Tirana on 27, 28 and 29 December 2021. The three shows will be broadcast on RTSH 1.

The winner of the competition will represent Albania at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.