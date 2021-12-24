Romania: TVR reveals the Selectia Nationala 2022 candidates

TVR, the Romanian national broadcaster, has unveiled the forty five Selectia Nationala 2022 semi-finalists.
Romania is back in action at the Eurovision Song Contest with its traditional national selection in order to select the 2022 Romanian entry and act after opting for an internal selection in the past years.
TVR received a total of 94 entries for Eurovision 2022, the broadcaster’s special committee shortlisted the submitted entries to 45.
The competing acts
- Alex Parker & Erik Frank & Bastien – Best Of Me
- Aldo Blaga – Embers
- Alexa – Hoodies And Cold Nights
- Alina Amon – Without You
- Ana Lazăr – Youngster
- Andra Oproiu – Younique
- Andrea Stocchino – Avere Paura
- Andrei Petruş – Take Me
- ARIS – Do Svidaniya
- Ayona Iordănescu – Let Me Come To You
- Barbara – Hypnotized
- Bogdan Dumitraş – Sign
- Carmen Trandafir – Măşti
- Cezar Ouatu – For Everyone
- Ciro De Luca – Imperdonabile
- Claudia, Minodora, Diana – România Mea
- Dan Helciug – 241
- Dora Gaitanovici – Ana
- Eliza G – The Other Half Of Me
- Eugenia Nicolae – Doina
- Fabian Ferrara – That Way
- Forţele de muncă – Hai Afară, Frate!
- Gabriel Basco – One Night
- Giulia-Georgia Beiliciu – Find Your Way
- Ivelin Trakiyski – Neverending
- Jessie – Regret
- Kyrie Mendél – Hurricane
- Letiţia Moisescu – Mirunica
- Leyah – I’ll Be Fine
- Mălina – Prisoner
- Miryam – Top Of The Rainbow
- MOISE – Guilty
- Oana Tabultoc – Utopia
- Olivia Miheţ – Fragile
- Othello – You’re Worthy
- Outflow – Running In Circles
- Petra – Ireligios
- Popa Roberta-Maria – Indigo
- Romeo Zaharia – Until The Fight Is Over
- Silvia Costache – Save Me
- Sophia – Beautiful Lies
- Stelian – Remember
- VANU – Never Give Up
- Vizi Imre – Sparrow
- WRS – Llámame
Selectia Nationala 2022
The 2022 Romanian national selection will consist of 2 stages:
- Stage 1- From 5-10 the jury and public will vote for their favourite songs. The professional jury will select 15 entries whilst the public will select 5 entries.
- Stage 2- A televised semi.-final will take place with the 20 songs. The professional jury will deliberate the 10 finalists for the national final.
Hence a total of 10 acts will battle for the right to represent Romania at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin during the Grand Final of Selectia Nationala 2022.
The 2022 Romanian national final has been set to take place on 5 March. The 2022 Romanian Eurovision entry will be determined via mixed jury/public deliberation.
Romania in Eurovision
Romania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the compeitition. The country achieved its best results in our beloved show in 2005 with Luminita Anghel and in 2010 with Paula Seling and Ovi when it placed 3rd in the Grand Final.
In 2021 Roxen represented Romania at Eurovsion 2021 with her entry ‘Amnesia‘.
Source: TVR
Photo Credit: EBU