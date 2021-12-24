Romania: TVR reveals the Selectia Nationala 2022 candidates

TVR, the Romanian national broadcaster, has unveiled the forty five Selectia Nationala 2022 semi-finalists.

Romania is back in action at the Eurovision Song Contest with its traditional national selection in order to select the 2022 Romanian entry and act after opting for an internal selection in the past years.

TVR received a total of 94 entries for Eurovision 2022, the broadcaster’s special committee shortlisted the submitted entries to 45.

The competing acts

Alex Parker & Erik Frank & Bastien – Best Of Me

– Best Of Me Aldo Blaga – Embers

– Embers Alexa – Hoodies And Cold Nights

– Hoodies And Cold Nights Alina Amon – Without You

– Without You Ana Lazăr – Youngster

– Youngster Andra Oproiu – Younique

– Younique Andrea Stocchino – Avere Paura

– Avere Paura Andrei Petru ş – Take Me

ş – Take Me ARIS – Do Svidaniya



– Do Svidaniya Ayona Iordănescu – Let Me Come To You

– Let Me Come To You Barbara – Hypnotized

– Hypnotized Bogdan Dumitraş – Sign

– Sign Carmen Trandafir – Măşti

– Măşti Cezar Ouatu – For Everyone

– For Everyone Ciro De Luca – Imperdonabile

– Imperdonabile Claudia, Minodora, Diana – România Mea

– România Mea Dan Helciug – 241

– 241 Dora Gaitanovici – Ana

– Ana Eliza G – The Other Half Of Me

– The Other Half Of Me Eugenia Nicolae – Doina

– Doina Fabian Ferrara – That Way

– That Way Forţele de muncă – Hai Afară, Frate!

– Hai Afară, Frate! Gabriel Basco – One Night

– One Night Giulia-Georgia Beiliciu – Find Your Way

– Find Your Way Ivelin Trakiyski – Neverending

– Neverending Jessie – Regret

– Regret Kyrie Mendél – Hurricane

– Hurricane Letiţia Moisescu – Mirunica

– Mirunica Leyah – I’ll Be Fine

– I’ll Be Fine Mălina – Prisoner

– Prisoner Miryam – Top Of The Rainbow

– Top Of The Rainbow MOISE – Guilty

– Guilty Oana Tabultoc – Utopia

– Utopia Olivia Miheţ – Fragile

– Fragile Othello – You’re Worthy

– You’re Worthy Outflow – Running In Circles

– Running In Circles Petra – Ireligios

– Ireligios Popa Roberta-Maria – Indigo

– Indigo Romeo Zaharia – Until The Fight Is Over

– Until The Fight Is Over Silvia Costache – Save Me

– Save Me Sophia – Beautiful Lies

– Beautiful Lies Stelian – Remember

– Remember VANU – Never Give Up

– Never Give Up Vizi Imre – Sparrow

– Sparrow WRS – Llámame

Selectia Nationala 2022

The 2022 Romanian national selection will consist of 2 stages:

Stage 1- From 5-10 the jury and public will vote for their favourite songs. The professional jury will select 15 entries whilst the public will select 5 entries.

From 5-10 the jury and public will vote for their favourite songs. The professional jury will select 15 entries whilst the public will select 5 entries. Stage 2- A televised semi.-final will take place with the 20 songs. The professional jury will deliberate the 10 finalists for the national final.

Hence a total of 10 acts will battle for the right to represent Romania at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin during the Grand Final of Selectia Nationala 2022.

The 2022 Romanian national final has been set to take place on 5 March. The 2022 Romanian Eurovision entry will be determined via mixed jury/public deliberation.

Romania in Eurovision

Romania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the compeitition. The country achieved its best results in our beloved show in 2005 with Luminita Anghel and in 2010 with Paula Seling and Ovi when it placed 3rd in the Grand Final.

In 2021 Roxen represented Romania at Eurovsion 2021 with her entry ‘Amnesia‘.

