Romania: TVR reveals the Selectia Nationala 2022 candidates

Romania

TVR, the Romanian national broadcaster, has unveiled the forty five Selectia Nationala 2022 semi-finalists.

Romania is back in action at the Eurovision Song Contest with its traditional national selection in order to select the 2022 Romanian  entry and act after opting for an internal selection in the past years.

TVR received a total of 94 entries for Eurovision 2022, the broadcaster’s special committee shortlisted the submitted entries to 45.

The competing acts

  • Alex Parker & Erik Frank & BastienBest Of Me
  • Aldo Blaga Embers
  • AlexaHoodies And Cold Nights
  • Alina Amon Without You
  • Ana LazărYoungster
  • Andra OproiuYounique
  • Andrea StocchinoAvere Paura
  • Andrei Petruş – Take Me
  • ARIS Do Svidaniya
  • Ayona IordănescuLet Me Come To You
  • BarbaraHypnotized
  • Bogdan Dumitraş Sign
  • Carmen TrandafirMăşti
  • Cezar OuatuFor Everyone
  • Ciro De LucaImperdonabile
  • Claudia, Minodora, DianaRomânia Mea
  • Dan Helciug 241
  • Dora GaitanoviciAna
  • Eliza GThe Other Half Of Me
  • Eugenia NicolaeDoina
  • Fabian FerraraThat Way
  • Forţele de muncăHai Afară, Frate!
  • Gabriel Basco One Night
  • Giulia-Georgia BeiliciuFind Your Way
  • Ivelin TrakiyskiNeverending
  • JessieRegret
  • Kyrie MendélHurricane
  • Letiţia MoisescuMirunica
  • LeyahI’ll Be Fine
  • MălinaPrisoner
  • MiryamTop Of The Rainbow
  • MOISEGuilty
  • Oana TabultocUtopia
  • Olivia MiheţFragile
  • OthelloYou’re Worthy
  • OutflowRunning In Circles
  • PetraIreligios
  • Popa Roberta-MariaIndigo
  • Romeo ZahariaUntil The Fight Is Over
  • Silvia CostacheSave Me
  • SophiaBeautiful Lies
  • StelianRemember
  • VANUNever Give Up
  • Vizi ImreSparrow
  • WRS Llámame

Selectia Nationala 2022

The 2022 Romanian national selection will consist of 2 stages:

  • Stage 1- From 5-10 the jury and public will vote for their favourite songs. The professional jury will select 15 entries whilst the public will select 5 entries.
  • Stage 2-  A televised semi.-final will take place with the 20 songs. The professional jury will deliberate the 10 finalists for the national final.

Hence a total of 10 acts will battle for the right to represent Romania at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin during the Grand Final of Selectia Nationala 2022.

The 2022 Romanian national final has been set to take place on 5 March. The 2022 Romanian Eurovision entry will be determined via mixed jury/public deliberation.

Romania in Eurovision

Romania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the compeitition. The country achieved its best results in our beloved show in 2005 with Luminita Anghel and in 2010 with Paula Seling and Ovi when it placed 3rd in the Grand Final.

In 2021 Roxen represented Romania at Eurovsion 2021 with her entry ‘Amnesia‘.

