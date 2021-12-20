Junior Eurovision 2021: Armenia and Malena win the competition

Malena and Armenia were declared the winners of the 2021 Junior Eurovision Song Contest yesterday in Paris.

Armenia has won the the competition for the second time. Malena was the crowned the winner of JESC 2021 with her entry ‘Qami Qami‘ after an exciting and nail biting voting sequence. Poland placed was the runner up of the competition followed by host nation France who placed 3rd.

A total of 19 countries partook in the competition with Armenia walking away with the coveted trophy.

The show was hosted by Élodie Gossuin, Olivier Minne and Carla and was held at the iconic La Seine Musicale in Paris.

Valentina (Junior Eurovision 2020 winner/France), DJ duo Ofenbach and Barbara Pravi (France 2021) graced the stage treating the spectators with a special performance.

Mr. Martin Osterdahl (Junior Eurovision Song Contest Executiver Supervisor) says:

I would like to express our gratitude to the team at France Télévisions, and our 19 delegations, who not only made the 19th Junior Eurovision Song Contest happen under very challenging circumstances but created an incredible experience for everyone here in Paris and the millions watching around the world. Congratulations to our super-talented winner Maléna who gave a fantastic performance of “Qami Qami” and to all the great young artists who illuminated the stage here in the City of Light.

Ms. Alexandra Redde (France Televisions/ French HoD/ JESC 2021 Executive Producer) says:

A very nice adventure is coming to an end tonight. Congratulations to all the talents who made this Junior Eurovision a success and congratulations to Maléna for this magnificent victory. We are so proud to have organized this show in France. Thank you to all the teams of the EBU, France Télévisions and all the French delegation who have mobilized themselves in the past year. It is an incredible memory that we will never forget. Long live Junior Eurovision!

Source: Junior Eurovision Song Contest/EBU

Photo credit: Andres Putting/ EBU