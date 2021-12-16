The Czech Republic has decided for Eurovision 2022! We have the sixth act for the forthcoming Eurovision edition in Turin, following the artist reveals from Belgium, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece and the Netherlands.

We Are Domi will have the grand honour to defend the Czech colours at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with Lights Off .

The 2022 Czech Eurovision entry and act was determined via mixed international jury (50%), international audience (25%) and local audience deliberation (25%) .

Czech Republic in Eurovision

The Czech Republic debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Kabat and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best result in the contest in 2018 when Mikolas Josef placed 6th in Lisbon with his song Lie to me.

The Czechs have partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 9 times, out of which they have only qualified to the Grand Final thrice, namely in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

The central European land locked country has not been very lucky in the competition, after three consecutive years of poor results and non-qualification the Czechs withdrew from the contest in 2010 and returned back after a 5 year hiatus in 2016.

In 2021 Benny Cristo defended the Czech colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘ Omaga’