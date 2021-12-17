Croatia: HRT unveils the DORA 2022 candidates

Croatia

HRT, the Croatian national broadcaster, has unveiled the fourteen Dora 2022 competing acts along with four reserve candidates.

Croatia will be selecting its Eurovision 2022 act and entry via its traditional national selection DORA 2022. The Croatian national final is scheduled to be held on 19 February in Opatija.

Dora 2022 candidates

  • Mia Negovetić«Forgive Me
  • Mia DimšićGuilty Pleasure
  • BernardaHere For Love
  • Tina VukovHideout
  • Erik VidovićI Found You
  • Ella OreškovićIf You Go Away
  • ToMa«In The Darkness
  • Mila Elegović Ljubav
  • Roko VuškovićMalo kasnije
  • Marko Bošnjak«Moli za nas
  • JessieMy Next Mistake
  • Elis LovrićNo War
  • Zdenka KovačičekStay On The Bright Side
  • TiaVoli me do neba

Reserve candidates

  • Karlo Vudrić«3AM
  • VYANGladiator
  • Totalni optimizamWhat If
  • Stella ScholajaGhost

The 2022 Croatian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a mixed public televoting/jury deliberation.

Dora 2022 will be broadcast live on HRT 1 and HRT’s official website hr.hrt.

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 26 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.

In 2021 Albina represented Croatia at the Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘ Tick Tock‘.

