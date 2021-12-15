Ukraine: UA:PBC opens song submission window for Eurovision 2022

UA:PBC, the Ukrainian national broadcaster, has published the rules and regulations for the forthcoming Ukrainian national selection and opened the song submission window.

The 2022 Ukrainian national selection for Eurovision 2022 will run from 14 December-24 January in its preliminary phase. The second phase will consist of the live televised national final which will be broadcast on UA:PBC.

Interested artists wishing to partake in the competition have to fill in form in order to apply to partake in the competition.

Ukrainian national selection timeline

14/12/2021 – Song Submission Window opens

– Song Submission Window opens 10/01/2022 – Song Submission Window closes

– Song Submission Window closes 24/01/2022 – UA PBC is expected to unveil the competing acts

– UA PBC is expected to unveil the competing acts ?/02/2022– National final

The 2022 Ukrainian national final is set to be held in February. The 2022 Ukrainian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via mixed public teleovoting/expert jury deliberation.

Mr. Yaroslav Lodygin (UA:PBC Managing Board Member) says:

It is a thrilling moment for the whole UA: PBC because, for the first time since 2015, we are holding the National Selection for Eurovision on our own and will broadcast it exclusively. It is a new stage for the whole broadcaster and we hope that in cooperation with an experienced production company we will do this on a high level. I am inviting all interested artists to participate in the selection, and guarantee transparency and objectivity. I would like the National Selection to remain a music celebration for the whole country, and our team will make every effort for this.

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition twice in 2004 (Ruslana) and 2016 (Jamala). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 10 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 16 ESC participations, including 2 victories ( 2004, 2016), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013) 1 4th placing (2011) and a 5th placing (2021).

In 2021 Go_ A Band defended the Ukrainian colours at Eurovision 2021 with their entry ‘Shum‘ and achieving an honorable 5th placing in the Grand Final.