Australia: SBS unveils four more national final acts

SBS, the Australian national broadcaster, has unveiled four more acts for its upcoming national final- Eurovision Australia Decides 2022.

The following four acts will be competing at the forthcoming edition of Eurovision: Australia Decides:

Charley

Sean Miley Moore

Voyager

Jude York

These four acts will be joining Isaiah Firebrace, PAULINI, Jaguar Jonze, Sheldon Riley, Andrew Lamobrou and G-Nat!on in the national final.

Tick Tock Wild Card

A total of 10+1 acts will battle at the Australian national final. The 11th act will be a WILD CARD determined via TICK TOCK competition. The competition is open until 16 January. SBS has released the following statement regarding the competition:

From today, Australians over 16 years of age can be in the running to become the TikTok Wildcard Artist to compete in Eurovision – Australia Decides. Just post a vocal performance clip, up to one minute long, with the hashtag #EurovisionAustralia on TikTok. What entrants sing and how they perform it is up to them! A panel of industry experts will then determine the winner, who will go on to round out a total line-up of 11 incredible artists on the Gold Coast – all chasing their dreams to represent Australia at Eurovision 2022 in Turin, Italy. The TikTok Wildcard Artist contest via #EurovisionAustralia is open for submissions from today until Sunday, 16 January 2022. There are no restrictions on the number of videos artists can submit. Entrants can submit a video as individuals or as a group with up to six members in total. For the terms and conditions, and further information about how to enter, visit sbs.com.au/eurovision and follow @sbsaustralia on TikTok.

The final set of acts

Charley says:

Eurovision has always seemed so out of reach, but now I feel one step closer by performing at Eurovision – Australia Decides on the Gold Coast. I’m so excited as my family and I are huge fans and I can’t wait to do them proud. I wrote my song two and a half years ago about my biggest heartbreak, so being able to turn something so dark into something beautiful is a really special moment for me.

Sean Miley Moore says:

I don’t stand here like ‘I want to be different’, ‘I want to be unique’, or ‘I want to wear all this to be seen and heard.’ I stand here as a proud queer man, a proud brown man and most importantly, a proud Australian – it comes down to authenticity and happiness. Doing all these things make me happy. They make me feel alive. That’s what matters. Eurovision is about celebrating your pride and I’m ready to give you all the fabulous joy baby! EveryBODY is welcome in Seann Miley Moore’s world – so Australia, pack your bags, we’re going to the Gold Coast! xoxo SMM.

Voyager says:

Eurovision is the greatest show on earth, so getting a chance to represent Western Australia and to showcase our keytar driven brand of heavy music is one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities to ever come our way!! So, thank you Australia for giving us the opportunity to take you on a voyage with us in what has been a lifelong dream.

Jude York says:

When I found out that my song was selected from the portal, I was already incredibly honoured and excited. Now to know that I’m also performing it live on one of Australia’s biggest platforms is more than I could have possibly asked for! The song is all about believing that dreams do come true, and I feel like mine really are right now!”

Paul Clarke ( Eurovision: Australia Decides) says:

These four new artists complete our 10, but at Eurovision everyone is welcome. That’s why it’s such an exciting initiative with TikTok to find the TikTok Wildcard Artist for 2022 from all the millions of users of TikTok in Australia – one of them will be on our stage in February. Four great new artists, KEiiNO, and the TikTok Wildcard Artist! This is one of our biggest announcements ever, now we can concentrate on making Australia Decides a brilliant show – please come along and don’t miss out, it’s going to be our best yet.

Emily Griggs (SBS Head of Entertainment) says:

These four new artists complete our 10, but at Eurovision everyone is welcome. That’s why it’s such an exciting initiative with TikTok to find the TikTok Wildcard Artist for 2022 from all the millions of users of TikTok in Australia – one of them will be on our stage in February. Four great new artists, KEiiNO, and the TikTok Wildcard Artist! This is one of our biggest announcements ever, now we can concentrate on making Australia Decides a brilliant show – please come along and don’t miss out, it’s going to be our best yet.

KEiiNO confirmed as special guest

KEiiNO, the 2019 Norwegian representatives will have the grand honour of gracing the Aussie national and performing in the show:

We can’t wait to perform during Eurovision – Australia Decides, as the first stop of our Australian tour! To be guest-starring in this impressive line-up of artists is a true honour, and we promise to put on a show that will bring back memories of 2019 and turn them into an epic moment of 2022. The Australian audience is amazing, so there’s no other place in the world we’d rather be than on Gold Coast the last weekend of February

About the 2022 Australian national final

SBS has received more than 700 songs for Eurovision: Australia Decides 2022. The Australian broadcaster has shortlisted the submitted entries and is now working on matching the selected songs with the potential competing acts.

The 2022 Australian national final aka Australia Decides is scheduled to take place at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on the Gold Coast on Saturday 26 February. The show will be hosted by Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst and will be broadcast on SBS.

The 2022 Australian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined jury and public televoting deliberation.

Australia in Eurovision

Australia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015 and is yet to win the event. The country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 2016 when Dami Im placed 2nd in Stockholm.

In 2021 Montaigne represented Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Technicolour’.

Source: SBS

Photo credit: SBS Eurovision