Sweden: Melodifestivalen 2022 semi-final allocation determined

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has unveiled the running order and semi-final allocation for Melodifestivalen 2022.

SVT has been working round the clock in its quest to organize an exciting and entertaining edition of Melodifestivalen and has determined the running order and allocation for the forthcoming edition’s semi-finals.

Ms. Karin Gunnarsson (Melodifestivalen 2022 producer) says:

Now all the songs are in place and it feels exciting. The semi-finals consist of a mixtures of dynamic songs and artists. It will be so much fun to see the songs growing and above all to see and hear them all for real in February!

Malou Prytz will have the grand honour of opening the semi-finals whilst Klara Hammarstromm will have the honour of closing them.

Melodifestivalen 2022 Semi-final Allocation



Semi-final #1- Malmö (5 Febrary 2o22)

1. Malou Prytz - Bananas

2. Theoz – Som Du Vill

3. Shirley Clamp – Let There Be Angels

4. Omar Rudberg – Moving Like That

5. Danne Stråhed - Hallabaloo

6. Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer

7. Robin Bengtsson - Innocent Love

Semi-final #2- Göteborg (12 February 2022)

1. LIAMOO - Bluffin

2. Niello & Lisa Aja x – Tror Du att Jag Bryr Mig

3. Samira Manners – I Want To Be Loved

4. Alvaro Estrella – Suave

5. Browsing Collection – Face In The Crowd

6. John Lundvik – Änglavakt

7. Tone Sekelius – My Way

Semi-final #3 -Linköping ( 19 February 2022)

1. Cazzi Opeia– I Can’t Get Enough

2. Lancelot - Lyckligt Slut

3. Lisa Miskovsky – Best To Come

4. Tribe Friday – Shut Me Up

5. Faith Kakembo - Freedom

6. Linda Bengtzing – Fyrfaldigt hurra!

7. Anders Bagge – Bigger Than The Universe

Semi-final 4 (Lidköping 26/ February 2022)

1. Anna Bergendahl– Higher Power

2. Lillasyster – Till Our Days Are Over

3. Malin Christin – Synd Om Dig

4. Tenori – La Stella

5. MEDINA - In I Dimman

6. Angelino - The End

7. Klara Hammarström– Run To The Hills

Melodifestivalen 2022

A total of 28 entries will compete in the Melodifestivalen 2022. The selection jury selected 14 songs from the submitted entries, whilst the other 14 entries were selected by SVT via a direct invitation.

Melodifestivalen 2022 will be hosted by Oscar Zia and will kick off in February and conclude in March.

Melodifestivalen 2022 Agenda

05/02/2022 – Semifinal #1 (Malmo/Malmo Arena)

12/02/2022- Semifinal #2 (Gothenburg/ Scandinavium)

19/02/2022- Semifinal #3 (Linköping / Saab Arena)

26/02/2022- Semifinal #4 (Lidköping / Sparbanken Arena)

05/03/2022- Andra Chansen ( Örnsköldsvik – Hägglunds Arena)

12/03/2022- Grand Final ( Stockholm/ Friends Arena)

Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 6 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985).

Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 8 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 10 years including 2 victories.

In 2021 Tusse won the Swedish national final and flew to Rotterdam with his entry ‘Voices‘.

Source: SVT

Photo credit: SVT