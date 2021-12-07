Lithuania: LRT unveils the Pabandom iš naujo 2022 candidates

December 7, 2021

LRT, the Lithuanian national broadcaster, has unveiled the names of the thirty six competing acts at the forthcoming Lithuanian national selection- Pabandom iš naujo.

Lithuania is working round the clock in order to showcase an exciting and entertaining national selection for Eurovision 2022.

The 2022 Lithuanian national selection will consist of a total of 6 televised shows with 36 acts battling for the golden ticket to Turin.

The candidates

  1. Aldegunda
  2. Artūras Aleksiejus – Alekas
  3. Augustė Vedrickaitė – Augustė
  4. Basas Pegasas
  5. Clockwork Creep
  6. Elonas Pokanevič
  7. Emilijana
  8. Emilija Valiukevičiūtė – Emilija V
  9. Erica Jennings
  10. Gabrielė Goštautaitė
  11. GABREA
  12. Gebrasy
  13. Geleibra
  14. Gintarė Korsakaitė
  15. Ieva Zasimauskaitė
  16. Joseph June
  17. Justė Kraujelytė
  18. Justin 3 feat. nanaart
  19. Lolita Zero
  20. Mary Mo
  21. Mėnulio fazė
  22. Monika Linkytė
  23. Monika Liu
  24. Moosu X
  25. Cosmic Bride
  26. Queens of Roses
  27. Rūta Loop
  28. Sun Francisco
  29. Titas ir Benas
  30. Urtė Šilagalytė
  31. Vasha
  32. Viktorija Faith
  33. Viktorija Kajokaitė
  34. Vilija Matačiūnaitė
  35. Voldemars Petersons & the Break Hearters
  36. Živilė Gedvilaitė

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. 2021 saw The Rooop fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Discotheque‘, achieving an honorable 8th placing in Rotterdam.

 

