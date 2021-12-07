Lithuania: LRT unveils the Pabandom iš naujo 2022 candidates

LRT, the Lithuanian national broadcaster, has unveiled the names of the thirty six competing acts at the forthcoming Lithuanian national selection- Pabandom iš naujo.

Lithuania is working round the clock in order to showcase an exciting and entertaining national selection for Eurovision 2022.

The 2022 Lithuanian national selection will consist of a total of 6 televised shows with 36 acts battling for the golden ticket to Turin.

The candidates

Aldegunda Artūras Aleksiejus – Alekas Augustė Vedrickaitė – Augustė Basas Pegasas Clockwork Creep Elonas Pokanevič Emilijana Emilija Valiukevičiūtė – Emilija V Erica Jennings Gabrielė Goštautaitė GABREA Gebrasy Geleibra Gintarė Korsakaitė Ieva Zasimauskaitė Joseph June Justė Kraujelytė Justin 3 feat. nanaart Lolita Zero Mary Mo Mėnulio fazė Monika Linkytė Monika Liu Moosu X Cosmic Bride Queens of Roses Rūta Loop Sun Francisco Titas ir Benas Urtė Šilagalytė Vasha Viktorija Faith Viktorija Kajokaitė Vilija Matačiūnaitė Voldemars Petersons & the Break Hearters Živilė Gedvilaitė

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. 2021 saw The Rooop fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Discotheque‘, achieving an honorable 8th placing in Rotterdam.