Estonia: Eesti Laul 2022 Fourth Quarterfinal candidates unveiled

ERR, the Estonian national broadcaster, has unveiled the names of the competing candidates at Eesti Laul’s fourth quarterfinal.

Eesti Laul 2022 continues with its fourth quarter-final on Saturday 11 December. The show will be broadcast live on ETV, ETV+ and will be streamed live on ETV’s official website. The quarterfinals will be hosted by former Eesti Laul and Estonian Eurovision representatives.



The fourth quarterfinal will be hosted by Getter Jaani (Estonia 2011) and Jüri Pootsmann (Estonia 2016). The following acts will compete for 5 spots in the semi-finals during the next show:

Ott Lepland is vying to return to the Eurovision Song Contest next year, he represented Estonia at the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest, achieving an honourable 6th placing in the Grand Final in Baku.

About Eesti Laul 2022

Eesti Laul 2022 will consist of a total of 7 shows ( 4 quarter finals, 2 semifinals and 1 Grand Final). The Estonian broadcaster has also confirmed the dates of the 2022 Estonian national selection. A total of 40 songs will partake in the competition.

The 2022 Estonian Eurovision entry and act will be determined on 12 February 2022 during the Grand Final of Eesti Laul 2022. The Quarterfinals will be held from 20 November 2021- 11 December 2021 whilst the semi-finals have been set for 3rd and 5th February 2022.

The competition will consist of four different stages:

Pre-audition

Four Quarter Finals

Two Semi Finals

Grand Final

Eesti Laul 2022 Calendar

20/11/2021 – Quarterfinal #1

27/11/2021- Quarterfinal #2

04/12/2021 – Quarterfinal #3

11/12/2021- Quarterfinal #4

03/02/2022- Semifinal #1

05/02/2022- Semifinal #2

12/02/2022- Grand Final

ERR has revamped their national selection and introduced four quarter finals in the competition and has also increased the number of competing entries from 24 to 40.

ERR received 202 songs for Eesti Laul. The broadcaser has shorlisted entries to the lucky 40 which will battle in the Estonian national selection.

The songs submitted for Eesti Laul were deliberated by a special jury consisting for of the following members:

Andi Raig

Bert Järvet,

Eda-Ines Etti

Eric Kammiste

Heili Klandorf

Henri Laumets

Hugo Martin Maasikas

Jürgen Pärnsalu

Kadiah

Kaspar Viilup

Kerli Kivilaan

Lauri Laubre

Leonardo Romanello

Liis Lemsalu

Meelis Meri

Tarmo Hõbe

Thea Paluoja

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

In 2021 Uku Suviste represented Estonia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘The Lucky One‘.