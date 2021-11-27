Tonight: Eesti Laul 2022 continues with its second quarter-final

Tere Eesti! The 2022 Estonian national selection continues tonight with Eesti Laul’s second quarter final with a total of 10 acts battling to proceed to one of the two semi-finals.

How to watch?

You can watch the second quarter-final of Eesti Laul 2022 at 20:35 CET via the following channels:

ETV

ETV+

ETV official website

About tonight’s show

The second quarterfinal will be hosted by Uku Suuviste (Estonia 2021) and Tanja (Estonia 2014). A total of 10 acts will partake in tonight’s show:

Andrei Zevakin feat. Grete Paia – “Mis Nüüd Saab” (Andrei Zevakin, Henry Orlov, Grete Paia) An-Marlen – “Lõpuks Muutub” (Ingel Marlen Mikk, Sander Sadam, Alvar Antson) Desiree – “Siiani” (Hannes Agur Vellend, Desiree Mumm, Kretel Kopra) Helen – “Vaata Minu Poole” (Karl Killing, Gevin Niglas, Merili Käsper, Helen Randmets) Jyrise – “Plaksuta” (Rauno Jürise, Tuomas Lehtinen, Mairo Virolainen, Sander Valge) Kaia-Liisa Kesler – “Vaikus” (Kaarel Orumägi, Kaia-Liisa Kesler) Meisterjaan – “Vahel Lihtsalt” (Jaan Tätte juunior) Silver Jusilo – “Elu Rüpes” (Silver Jusilo) Triin Niitoja & Frants Tikerpuu – “Laululind” (Frants Tikerpuu) Wiiralt – “Kuradile” (Hendrik Sal-Saller, Martin Saaremägi)

Only five of the competing acts will proceed to the semi-finals and join last week’s qualifiers.

About Eesti Laul 2022

Eesti Laul 2022 will consist of a total of 7 shows ( 4 quarter finals, 2 semifinals and 1 Grand Final). The Estonian broadcaster has also confirmed the dates of the 2022 Estonian national selection. A total of 40 songs will partake in the competition.

The 2022 Estonian Eurovision entry and act will be determined on 12 February 2022 during the Grand Final of Eesti Laul 2022. The Quarterfinals will be held from 20 November 2021- 11 December 2021 whilst the semi-finals have been set for 3rd and 5th February 2022.

The competition will consist of four different stages:

Pre-audition

Four Quarter Finals

Two Semi Finals

Grand Final

Eesti Laul 2022 Calendar

20/11/2021 – Quarterfinal #1

27/11/2021- Quarterfinal #2

04/12/2021 – Quarterfinal #3

11/12/2021- Quarterfinal #4

03/02/2022- Semifinal #1

05/02/2022- Semifinal #2

12/02/2022- Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

In 2021 Uku Suviste represented Estonia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘The Lucky One‘