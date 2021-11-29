Last Saturday saw Eesti Laul 2022 continue in Estonia with its second quarter final where a total of 10 acts battled battled for five posts in the semi-finals.

The show was hosted by Estonian Eurovision royalty Uku Suuviste (Estonia 2021) and Tanja (2014). The following five acts qualified to the semi-finals after a jury/ public deliberation:

Triin Nitoja and Frants Tikerpree – Song Bird

– Song Bird Helen –Look at me

–Look at me Andrei Zevakin feat. Grete Paia –What will happen now

–What will happen now Jyris – Slapping Up

– Slapping Up Kaia-Liisa Kesler –Silent

About Eesti Laul 2022

Eesti Laul 2022 will consist of a total of 7 shows ( 4 quarter finals, 2 semifinals and 1 Grand Final). A total of 40 songs will partake in the competition.

The 2022 Estonian Eurovision entry and act will be determined on 12 February 2022 during the Grand Final of Eesti Laul 2022. The Quarterfinals will be held from 20 November 2021- 11 December 2021 whilst the semi-finals have been set for 3rd and 5th February 2022.

The competition will consist of four different stages:

Pre-audition

Four Quarter Finals

Two Semi Finals

Grand Final

Eesti Laul 2022 Calendar

20/11/2021 – Quarterfinal #1

27/11/2021- Quarterfinal #2

04/12/2021 – Quarterfinal #3

11/12/2021- Quarterfinal #4

03/02/2022- Semifinal #1

05/02/2022- Semifinal #2

12/02/2022- Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

In 2021 Uku Suviste represented Estonia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘The Lucky One‘