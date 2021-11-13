USA: American Song Contest date set: broadcast on NBC

Brace yourselves as the Eurovision Song Contest is coming to the USA! The Americans will be having their very own version of our beloved competition come 2022!

The American Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 21 February 2022 with acts representing the US 50 states, 5 US territories and Washington DC. The show will be broadcast live on NBC.

The competition will consist of 3 qualifying rounds, semi-finals and a Grand Final. The American Song Contest will be executively produced by:

Audrey Morrissey

Anders Lenhoff (Sweden)



Christer Björkman (Sweden)



Peter Settman (Sweden)



Ola Melzig (Sweden)



Gregory Lipstone

Ben Silverman

Howard T. Owens

Further information regarding the host city, ticket sales, show, competing acts and presenters will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Martin Osterdahl (EBU/Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor) says:

For 65 years the Eurovision Song Contest has connected people far and wide. As owners of this hugely successful format, we have seen how it has found a place in millions of hearts across Europe and beyond. Now we are excited to have found the perfect partners to share this unique competition and its passionate celebration of music and original songs with the American people.

Source: eurovision.tv

Cover Photo credit: EBU