Albania: RTSH confirms Festival i Kenges 60 dates

RTSH, the Albanian national broadcaster, has confirmed the dates of the forthcoming edition of Festivali i Kenges 60.

The 6oth edition of Festivali i Kenges is set to be held on the following dates:

27/12/21- Fest 60 First Night

Fest 60 First Night 28/12/21 – Fest 60 Second Night

– Fest 60 Second Night 29/12/21– Fest 60 Grand Final

The three shows will be held in Tirana and broadcast live on RTSH 1.

Albania in Eurovision

Albania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 with Anjeza Shahini and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best result in the event in 2012 with Rona Nishliu when she placed 5th in the Grand Final with her entry ‘Suus‘.

In 2021 Anxhela Peristeri defended the Albanian colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Karma‘.

Source: RTSH

Photo credit: EBU