Germany: ARD brings back national final for Eurovision 2022

ARD, the German national broadcaster, has opted to bring back a national final in order to select the 2022 Eurovision act and entry and has opened the submission window for artists to send in their entries.

Germany will be selecting its Eurovision hopeful and song for Turin via a national final after 2 years opting for an internal selection via 2 juries.

ARD has opened the song submission period for artists wishing to represent Germany at Eurovision 2022. The deadline for submission has been set on 30 November 2021. If you wish to represent Germany at Eurovision 2022 and partake in the German national selection you can submit your entry via the following online registration form.

All ARD radio stations will be involved in the search for the 2022 German Eurovision act and entry: Antenne Brandenburg, BAYERN 3, Bremen Vier, hr3, MDR JUMP, NDR 2, SR 1, SWR3 and WDR 2. They will play a key role in shortliting the submitted entries. Five members representing the above mentioned radio stations will select 5 entries for the forthcoming German national final along with the German Head of Delegation Ms. Alexandra Wolflast.

The German national final is set to be held in March. The 2022 German Eurovision entry will be determined via a television viewers, radio listeners and online audience deliberation.

Germany in Eurovision

Germany debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The country has won the competition twice (1982, 2010) and succesfully has hosted the event thrice (Frankfurt 1958, Munich 1983, Dusseldorf 2011).

Germany has participated 63 times at the Eurovision Song Contest and has only missed out once when it was relegated in 1996. In 1996 a special audio semi-final was held for the Eurovision edition in Oslo, Germany was one of the non-qualifying nations along with Denmark, Israel, Russia, Hungary, Romania and North Macedonia (FYR Macedonia).

Jendrik will represent Germany at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘ I Don’t Feel Hate‘.

Source: ARD/NDR