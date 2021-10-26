Italy: RAI publishes the Sanremo 2022 rules and regulations

The Italian national broadcaster, RAI, has published the rules and regulations for the forthcoming 2022 Sanremo Song Festival.

The 2022 Italian Eurovision entry and act will be selected via the 2022 Sanremo Song Festival. A total of 24 acts will partake in the competition (22 acts will be selected internally by RAI whilst the remaining 2 acts will be the 2 of winners of Sanremo Giovanni). The five live televised shows will be broadcast on Rai 1, Rai Play and Radio 2.

The Italian broadcaster has released the rules and regulations for Sanremo 2022.

Amadeus will be the Sanremo host and artistic director for the third consecutive year. The 2022 Sanremo Song Festival will run from 01-05 February. The Grand Final of Sanremo 2022 is set to take place on Saturday 5 February, where the winner of the competition will be eligible to represent Italy at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest on home soil.

RAI has revamped the voting system for Sanremo 2022. There will be no eliminations throughout the competition until the last night where the winner will be determined. The press vote will be divided into 3 categories: written press, Radio & TV and web.

The 2022 Sanremo winner will be determined via a mixed televoting, press jury (press room/web/tv/ radio) and demoscopic voting deliberation.

The 2022 Sanremo Agenda

01/02/2022 –Sanremo 2022 Soiree #1 (First 12 acts will perform their entries)

02/02/2022 –Sanremo 2022 Soiree #2 (Second set of 12 acts will perform their entries)

03/02/2022 –Sanremo 2022 Soiree #3 ( All 24 acts will perform their respective entries)



04/02/2022 – Sanremo 2022 Soiree #4 ( All 24 acts will perform a cover song alone or with a guest)



05/02/2022– Sanremo 2022 Soiree #5– Grand Final ( 24 competing entries)

Italy in Eurovision

Italy is one of the founder countries of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted at the very first contest in 1956 and has won the competition thrice (1964, 1990 and 2021). The country has hosted the event twice: Naples (1965) and Rome (1991). Thanks to Maneskin’s epic victory in Rotterdam earlier this year the Eurovision bandwagon is returning to Italian soil for the the third time