Portugal: RTP receives more than 600 entries for Festival da Cançao 2022

RTP, the Portuguese national broadcaster, has received more than 600 songs for Festival da Cançao 2022’s public song submission.

The Portuguese national broadcaster will now evaluate all the received entries and select four entries for the competition, the remaining sixteen entries will be determined via an invitation which RTP has extended to stablished composers. Hence 20 songs will partake in the Portuguese national selection.

Festival da Canção 2022

The 2022 FdC will consist of three shows ( two semi-finals and a grand final) scheduled to be broadcast live in February and March (dates , host cities and venues yet to be determined).

A total of 20 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Italy, 10 acts will compete in each semi-final, the top 5 entries from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final of FdC. Hence 10 acts will fight for the right to represent Portugal at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in the Portuguese national final.

The 2022 Portuguese Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50/50 public televoting- regional jury deliberation.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 52 times in the Eurovision Song Contest. In 2021 The Black Mamba represented the country at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Love is on my side’.