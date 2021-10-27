Spain: RTVE extends song submission period for Eurovision 2022

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster has announced today that it has extended the song submission period for Benidorm Fest until 10 November due to the high amount of submissions the Spanish broadcaster has received and to give the artists/composers more time to work on their respective entries.

Initally the deadline for the Benidorm Fest 2022 was set to 29 October , but now the deadline has been extended until 10 November.

Ms. Eva Mora (Spanish Head of Delegation) says:

We are receiving many proposals from relevant artists, and we feel the need to extend that deadline so that they have more scope to send proposals with the highest possible quality. In parallel, so that there are equal conditions, we also extend the date of submission of applications through the web.

Both Eva Mora and RTVE are focusing on great line up of artists and songs for the forthcoming Spanish national selection- Benidorm Fest with the ultimate goal to get a great result at Eurovision 2022 in Turin. Eva is very happy and pleased with the songs and artists who have so far submitted a song for the competition both via an opel call or invitation.

Benidorm Fest 2022

There will be 2 mechanisms used to recruit the participants:

via an extended invitation by RTVE

via public song submission selection

The Spanish national selection will consist of 4 stages:

Stage 1 – Public song submission window opens for everyone/RTVE extends invitation to established singers and acts

– Public song submission window opens for everyone/RTVE extends invitation to established singers and acts Stage 2 – RTVE will evaluate all submitted entries and shortlist them to twelve entries+ six reserve entries. A special jury will be responsible to select the songs and will release the names of the lucky acts between in November/December 2021. The Spanish broadcaster will include at least 2 songs from the online submission amid the 12 shortlisted entries.

– RTVE will evaluate all submitted entries and shortlist them to twelve entries+ six reserve entries. A special jury will be responsible to select the songs and will release the names of the lucky acts between in November/December 2021. The Spanish broadcaster will include at least 2 songs from the online submission amid the 12 shortlisted entries. Stage 3 – RTVE will hold two live televised shows (semi-finals) with 12 acts competing (6 in each semi-final). The top three from each show will proceed to the Grand Final

– RTVE will hold two live televised shows (semi-finals) with 12 acts competing (6 in each semi-final). The top three from each show will proceed to the Grand Final Stage 4– RTVE will hold a national final in order to determine the 2022 Spanish Eurovision entry and act. A total of 6 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Italy. The 2022 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via a mixed jury/public voting deliberation.

The mixed jury will be 60% national/40% international and will include music professionals, journalists, heads of delegation and artists. Whilst the public vote will be made up of 25% televoting (SMS, phone calls, App, etc) and 25 % (demoscopic jury).

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice (1968, 1969). We should note that Spain has not missed a contest since its debut in 1961, the country has participated religiously in the competition evey year.

In 2021 Blas Canto represented Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Voy a quedarme‘.

Source: RTVE/ESCToday