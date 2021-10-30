Israel: X Factor Israel kicks off tonight

Erev Tov Europe this is Tel Aviv calling! Israel will be kicking off its search for the 2022 Israeli Eurovision entry with the premiere of X Factor Israel: Eurovision tonight.

How to watch?

You can watch the first episode of X Factor Israel 2021 via the following channels at 20:30 CET:

Reshet 13

Reshet 13 webstream

About X Factor Israel

Israel will be selecting its Eurovision hopeful for Turin via the X Factor Israel. The X Factor Israel Jury consists of the following members:

Netta ( Israel 2018)

Aviv Geffen

Miri Mesika

Ran Danker

Margol

The four finalists of X Factor Israel will battle at the Israeli national final for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022. The X Factor Israel will determine both the 2022 Israeli Eurovision entry and act.

Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019).

Eden Alene was set to represent Israel at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with Feker Libi. The young artist will represent Israel at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Set me free‘.